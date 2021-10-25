The Pandemic May Be the Final Nudge Brands Needed to Ban Fur

An analysis by the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organisation found meat and dairy accounts for 14.5 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions — the same as all cars, HGVs, aircraft, and ships combined.But vegetarians who eat cheese may be shocked to learn that the cheddar they grill for toasties is more damaging to the environment than a bacon sandwich.Which is worse, dairy or meat?Lamb and beef cause the most greenhouse gas emissions by far, according to a life-cycle analysis carried out by the US non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG),But cheese ranks third, generating 13.5 kilos (29.7 lbs) of...
Comments / 0