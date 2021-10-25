CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

The Pandemic May Be the Final Nudge Brands Needed to Ban Fur

By Richard Collings
AdWeek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, organizations such as the Humane Society of the U.S. and People...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
franchising.com

Service Brands Continue To Grow Nationwide Driven by the Pandemic

Interest in service brand franchises has grown significantly during the pandemic, especially for non-brick-and-mortar service brands, as traditionally “recession resistant” brands such as hair care were forced to shut their doors for weeks or months at a time. Many franchisees in the food & beverage sector sought to strategically diversify their holdings to provide some semblance of balance during the uncertain conditions of the past 18-plus months. Here’s a brief roundup of service brands – both storefront and home-based – that have announced new deals and growth in the past month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ucsusa.org

Your Chicken Nuggets May Be Driving the Pandemic

Earlier this year, Tyson Foods, Inc., the biggest chicken and meat company in the United States (ranked fifth in the world), spent just over $2 billion to buy Keystone Foods, the company that makes every single chicken nugget that gets sold by McDonald’s. Keystone Foods is just the latest conquest to be added to Tyson’s multi-billion-dollar chicken and meat empire.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Is dairy or meat worse for the environment?

An analysis by the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organisation found meat and dairy accounts for 14.5 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions — the same as all cars, HGVs, aircraft, and ships combined.But vegetarians who eat cheese may be shocked to learn that the cheddar they grill for toasties is more damaging to the environment than a bacon sandwich.Which is worse, dairy or meat?Lamb and beef cause the most greenhouse gas emissions by far, according to a life-cycle analysis carried out by the US non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG),But cheese ranks third, generating 13.5 kilos (29.7 lbs) of...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Peta
Rolling Stone

Why Brands Need to Think Beyond the Bottom Line

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. People, in general, are good, right? We all try to apply “The Golden Rule” to some extent. We know the difference between right and wrong. We all slow down if we see a traffic accident out of concern for others and out of gratitude for what we avoided. Such innate feelings are the core of who we are.
ECONOMY
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Popculture

Planet Fitness Member Allegedly Kicked From Gym Over Size of Water Bottle

A Planet Fitness member was allegedly kicked out of a gym by a member of the staff because of an oversize water bottle in a video that earned renewed interest on Reddit this week. The video was originally published by the man in the video on YouTube in 2019, but it gained new life as Reddit users debated the events. The Planet Fitness' list of rules on its website notes that water bottles too big to fit in the holders on its gym equipment are banned.
WORKOUTS
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
953wiki.com

Walmart issues Recall of Products

Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. 1. Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. Recall Date:...
FOOD SAFETY
thermtide.com

Appropriated insensitive costumes mock cultures

Halloween entails an overload of candy, one too many pumpkins, and creepy decorations. But when it comes to costumes, where should we draw the line?. Cultural appropriation, by definition, is the adoption of another culture’s customs, practices, clothing or ideas by a more ‘dominant group of people.’ With Halloween right around the corner, it is vital to choose a non-offensive costume.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
ENTERTAINMENT
Ars Technica

Children poisoned by birthday cake decorations loaded with lead, copper

A recent baking trend of using "luster dusts" to give cake frostings and decorations a shimmery look has poisoned young children with heavy metals in at least two states, health researchers warn in a new report published Friday. A toxic birthday cake for a 1-year-old left six children (ages 1...
HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

No More Gas-Powered Lawn Mowers? They May Be Banned in New York Soon

If you are a New Yorker who uses a gasoline-powered lawnmower or other yard equipment, you may have to look for other options. New York State Senator Pete Harckham is pushing a law that would require lawn care equipment to be zero-emission. The legislation would require any in-state sales of new landscaping equipment to be non-gas powered by 2027. If it passes, the law would apply to lawn mowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, and more (see below).
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy