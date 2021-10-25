CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Canakinumab With Pembrolizumab Shows No Significant Survival Benefit for Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC

By Nichole Tucker
targetedonc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe phase CANOPY-1 study has missed its co primary end points, but signals observed in a non–small cell lung cancer subgroup warrant further investigation. The investigational combination of canakinumab plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) did not achieve a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival (OS) in patients with locally...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
onclive.com

Clinical Management of ALK+ Advanced NSCLC

Benjamin Levy, MD: There are multiple standard-of-care therapies for patients with advanced ALK-rearranged lung cancer. Crizotinib, the first, was developed as a MET inhibitor initially, but it had activity in ALK-rearranged lung cancer. When you compared crizotinib to chemotherapy, there was an improvement in progression-free survival [PFS] and intracranial-response rates for those who received crizotinib as compared with patients given chemotherapy. Thus, crizotinib has been the control arm of every subsequent trial that has solidified a next-generation ALK-directed therapy. Multiple trials have compared next-generation ALK-directed therapies with crizotinib. Of course, the ALEX trial compared alectinib with crizotinib and showed an improvement in PFS. Trends toward overall survival [OS] are also there. Because the ALEX trial came first, alectinib is considered a standard of care, and it is my standard of care for most patients with ALK-rearranged lung cancer. The ALTA-1L trial then compared brigatinib with crizotinib and showed similar outcomes. The data are not as mature as are those for the ALEX trial, but they show improvements in PFS and intracranial response. We’re following the OS and, again, trends toward OS. Because of that, brigatinib is also considered a front-line standard of care. The most recent data is from the CROWN study, which compared lorlatinib, another next-generation ALK-directed therapy, with crizotinib. Not surprisingly, the results showed an improvement in PFS. All of these trials showed improvements in response rates and in intracranial response rates, so lorlatinib is another potential option. These drugs have different toxicities. Because the ALEX trial offers the most mature data, and because I’m a creature of habit, I have generally used alectinib front line for most of my patients with ALK-rearranged lung cancer, but there are other options on the table. Right now, the front line data that we have is with alectinib as seen in the ALEX trial, with brigatinib in the ALTA-1L trial, and with lorlatinib in the CROWN trial. All are potential therapeutic options. Again, alectinib seems to be my go-to first drug for patients with ALK-rearranged lung cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Clinical Benefit Achieved With Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab in Anaplastic Thyroid Carcinoma

The ATLEP study explored the combination of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab in patients with ATC and poorly differentiated thyroid cancer. Lenvatinib (Lenvima) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) was found to be effective in patients with anaplastic thyroid carcinoma (ATC), according to interim results from the phase 2 ATLEP trial (NCT02973997) presented during the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Elacestrant Monotherapy Prolongs Survival in ER-Positive, HER2-Negative Advanced mBC

Both the primary and key secondary end point of the phase 3 EMERALD study have been reached. Treatment with single-agent elacestrant improved progression-free (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared with standard of care (SOC) in patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer (mBC), meeting the primary end point and 1 secondary end point of the phase 3 EMERALD study, according to topline results announced in a press release from Radius Health, Inc.1.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Canakinumab#Cancer Treatment#Nsclc#Pembrolizumab#Md#Global Drug Development#Novartis#Carboplatin#Auc
cancernetwork.com

Monitoring Response to Therapy in NSCLC

Kristie Kahl: Next, I would like to focus on the monitoring response to therapy. What are the options for monitoring a patient on therapy? For example, what are some indicators of relapse or progression of the disease?. Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD: It certainly is important in a clinical trial—and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Treatment Options for Metastatic CRPC

Scott T. Tagawa, MD, FACP: Fortunately, there are now a number of different options for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant disease. That being said, as some of the therapies that were first approved for castration-resistant disease have moved to earlier advanced settings, it’s most appropriate to speak about advanced or metastatic prostate cancer in general, as some of these agents are used in both settings. This is important because one of the factors involved with my decision of what to treat a patient sitting in front of me with has to do with what they’ve received before.
CANCER
Phramalive.com

Rafael Pharmaceuticals’ Cancer Metabolism Drug Fails Phase III Assessment

Thursday morning provided a chilly announcement from Cranbury, New Jersey, as Rafael Pharmaceuticals reported disappointing results from two Phase III clinical trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of cancer metabolism drug CPI-613® (devimistat) when combined with modified FOLFIRINOX (mFFX) as a first-line therapy. In the first of the two studies,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cancernetwork.com

SBRT Yields Promising Progression-Free Survival in NSCLC With Oligoprogression

Stereotactic body radiotherapy added to standard of care treatment resulted in better progression-free survival for those with oligoprogressive non–small cell lung cancer. Stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) to sites of oligoprogression showed positive benefits to progression-free survival (PFS) for a cohort of patients who had oligoprogressive metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and breast cancer, according to results presented at a press briefing during the 2021 American Society for Radiation Oncology.1.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

Adding Eryaspase to Chemotherapy Show No OS Benefit in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Topline results show that the addition of eryaspase to chemotherapy does not prolong survival in the general advanced pancreatic cancer population, but there may be benefit for those treated with irinotecan. Second-line treatment with erythrocyte-encapsulated asparaginase (eryaspase) combined with chemotherapy did not prolong overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone...
CANCER
Medscape News

NICE: Pembrolizumab for Advanced Oesophageal or Gastro-Oesophageal Junction Cancer

NICE has issued final guidance which recommends pembrolizumab with platinum- and fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy as a first-line option for untreated locally advanced unresectable or metastatic oesophageal cancer or HER2‑negative gastro-oesophageal junction adenocarcinoma in patients with PD‑L1-positive tumours and a combined positive score (CPS) of ≥10. After a review of the evidence,...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Enasidenib/Azacitidine Combination Significantly Improves ORR in AML

Adding the oral mutant isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 inhibitor enasidenib to azacitidine helps to extend ORR in patients with AML, compared to azacitidine monotherapy. The addition of enasidenib (Idhifa) to azacitidine was both well tolerated and improved overall response rate (ORR) in patients with newly-diagnosed IDH2-mutant acute myeloid leukemia (AML) compared with azacitidine monotherapy, according to a new study published in The Lancet Oncology.
HEALTH
onclive.com

Nivolumab/Chemo Approved in Europe for HER2– Advanced or Metastatic Gastric, GEJ, or Esophageal Adenocarcinoma

The European Commission has approved nivolumab plus fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based chemotherapy for the frontline treatment of adult patients with HER2-negative advanced or metastatic gastric, gastroesophageal junction, or esophageal adenocarcinoma whose tumors have a PD-L1 combined positive score of 5 or higher. The European Commission has approved nivolumab (Opdivo) plus fluoropyrimidine-...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improves Survival in Biliary Tract Cancer

Significant survival improvement was achieved with durvalumab in combination with chemotherapy as treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer. Patients with biliary tract cancer treated with the frontline combination of durvalumab (Imfinzi) and standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy had a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone, meeting the primary end point of the phase 3 TOPAZ-1 (NCT03875235) study.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Durvalumab/Metformin Combination May Be Effective in HNSCC

Joseph M. Curry, MD, discussed the efficacy of durvalumab in combination with metformin for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck during an interview with Targeted Oncology. Promise has been shown with anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibition for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

High pCR Rate Shows Potential for Neoadjuvant Osimertinib in EGFR+ NSCLC

Neoadjuvant osimertinib may lead to a better mechanistic understanding of what drives incomplete response and residual disease for patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC. according to Collin M. Blakely, MD, PhD. According to updated data from a phase 2 trial (NCT03433469) of neoadjuvant osimertinib (Tagrisso), the third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Updated SOLO1 Safety Data Show Olaparib Maintenance is Safe in BRCA-Positive Ovarian Cancer

Patients with advanced ovarian cancer who respond to platinum-based chemotherapy are eligible for olaparib monotherapy. Data from the SOLO1 trial found that the safety profile of the agent is manageable. Olaparib (Lynparza) maintenance in newly diagnosed patients with BRCA-positive advanced ovarian cancer demonstrated a predictable and manageable adverse event (AE)...
CANCER
ShareCast

AstraZeneca biliary cancer drug hits Phase 3 trial endpoint

AstraZeneca said its Imfinzi drug “significantly” improved overall survival in biliary tract cancer when combined with chemotherapy, according to phase 3 trial results. The company on Monday said the trial revealed Imfinzi “demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit versus chemotherapy alone as a 1st-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC)”.
CANCER
oncnursingnews.com

Sintilimab Plus Chemotherapy Induces Superior Survival in EGFR-Mutated Nonsquamous NSCLC

Sintilimab, a bevacizumab biosimilar injection, met the primary end point of the phase 3 ORIENT-31 trial by significantly increasing progression-free survival in patients with EGFR-mutated, nonsquamous, non–small cell lung cancer. The addition of sintilimab (Tyvt) to chemotherapy significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) among patients with EGFR-mutated, nonsquamous non–small cell lung...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Pursuing Optimal Therapy Remains a Challenge in Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma

A significant proportion of patients worldwide live disease-free for a decade or longer following first-line therapy, with various approaches suggesting that there may be pathways to develop approaches for a cure for at least a subset of patients. Follicular lymphoma (FL) and other forms of indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (iNHL) are...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy