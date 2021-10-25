Guatemalan town calm under martial law after mining dispute
By SONIA PÉREZ D. Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
6 days ago
EL ESTOR, Guatemala — Police and soldiers frisked people at checkpoints and a tense calm reigned in the streets of this lakeside town Monday after protests against a mining project erupted into violence over the weekend. Guatemala's government imposed martial law and a dusk to dawn curfew Sunday and...
The inhabitants of El Estor, a town of mostly indigenous Mayans in eastern Guatemala, are living under a "state of siege", watched over by armed soldiers after their years-long fight against a nickel mine took an ominous turn.
El Estor's subsistence fishermen, mainly of the Mayan Q'eqchi' indigenous group, say the Fenix mine is polluting Lake Izabal, diminishing stocks of fish that were abundant just a generation ago.
The mine's owners deny the allegation, saying adequate environmental protections are in place.
Frustrated, residents mounted a protest against the mine on Sunday that was put down by security forces using tear gas.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's security detail allegedly used violence against Brazilian reporters covering his trip to Rome for the Group of 20 major economies meeting, local media reported on Sunday. The alleged attacks against Brazilian reporters, who Bolsonaro has long accused of treating...
Thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets, where whistles and drums accompany chants of “revolution, revolution” in protest of Monday's coup, which threatens to derail the country’s fitful transition to democracy.
The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sudan saw a wave of protests across the country Saturday against the military government that seized power earlier this week. Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in the capital city Khartoum and elsewhere insisting that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok be returned to power after being ousted by the military.
A Lebanese legislator who was targeted by U.S. sanctions denied accusations on Friday that he smuggled tens of millions of dollars out of his crisis-hit country.Jamil el-Sayyed, a former security chief and a current member of parliament, challenged his accusers to reveal the name of a government official whom they said helped him transfer the funds.El-Sayyed was sanctioned Thursday along with two Lebanese businessmen by the U.S. Treasury Department. El-Sayyed is an ally of the militant Hezbollah group.The U.S. agency said el-Sayyed sought to skirt informal capital controls imposed by local banks since November 2019, and was aided by...
The Ethiopian police officers raided the cathedral in Addis Ababa before sunrise, interrupting prayers and forcing a dozen ethnic Tigrayan priests and monks into a pickup truck. Two weeks after the first shots were fired, dozens of Tigrayan officers were summoned for a televised meeting in Addis Ababa, with state media airing the footage as evidence of the participants' support for the government.
The decision by Sudan's Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to dissolve the country's government this week sparked angry street protests but he is also facing mounting opposition on multiple other fronts. Burhan hit back by sacking six of the country's ambassadors -- including to the US, EU, China, France and Switzerland.
Pregnant teen, Heather Mack, entered a Bali jail in 2014, convicted of helping to kill her mother on the island and stuffing her body into a suitcase, was freed on October 29th, 2021, and will be deported with her daughter to the U.S.
Actor Chekwume Malvin was arrested on Wednesday in Bengaluru, India on suspicion of selling drugs. Malvin is a prominent actor in the Indian film industry, but according to a report by The Hindu Times, local police now believe he was also selling drugs like ecstasy (MDMA) and hashish in the city. This has also cast suspicion on Malvin's immigration status, since he is originally from Nigeria, Africa.
The British-based photographer Tariq Zaidi took this picture in Chalatenango prison in El Salvador in 2019. At the time, the prison held 1,637 inmates, all of whom were members of the MS-13 gang that has terrorised the country for decades. Zaidi arrived in El Salvador in 2018 and spent eight months negotiating access to the brutal world of MS-13 and its rival, Barrio 18. In the following two years, he visited six maximum security prisons and numerous bloody crime scenes and funeral processions. His aim, he suggests, in his book of the pictures, Sin Salida (No Way Out), was to document the vicious dystopia that parts of El Salvador had become: “When then-President Trump was calling Central American migrant caravans ‘criminals’ and the like, I wanted to explore what kind of life these people were leaving behind.”
A woman died, and 36 people were detained after they tried to swim around a metal border fence that stretches into the Pacific Ocean and separates Mexico and the United States, authorities said Saturday. The woman was part of a group of about 70 migrants attempting to enter the United...
With President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate looming, many Americans have attempted to avoid the order by requesting religious exemptions. Unfortunately, this has left big U.S. companies finding new ways to process those requests, a new report details. The Wall Street Journal detailed in a new report that several U.S....
This camouflage will make Russian armored vehicles invisible to 95 percent of NATO drones, says an expert. The new camouflage technology has been nicknamed Chameleon. It is based on so-called electrochromic "glass" that consists of composite materials and changes color and transparency when an electrical current is applied. The first...
Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
Police in Laos made a major narcotics bust Wednesday in one of the world’s most prominent drug-production corridors, resulting in what the United Nations said was the largest-ever single seizure of illegal methamphetamine in Asia. Laotian law enforcement discovered 55.6 million methamphetamine pills and just under 1.7 tons of crystal...
Moscow [Russia], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Allies of the United States in Europe and in the Pacific region are trying to prevent US President Joe Biden from adopting the principle of "no first use" of nuclear weapons, which can allegedly add more courage to Russia, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing sources.
Twenty-five alleged members of a gang of Brazilian bank robbers were killed Sunday in a vast police operation in Minas Gerais state, a police source told AFP.
"There are 25 criminals who have died, and no injuries," a federal highway police source told AFP.
The operation by 50 officers, in conjunction with the Military Police, took place near the city of Varginha.
Police raided two farms where "members of a criminal organization specializing in robbing banks and ATMs" were preparing attacks on several local bank branches, the source said.
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Earlier this week, the military of the African nation of the Sudan staged a coup, taking control of the country. On Saturday, in San Francisco and around the world, Sudanese nationals and supporters protested the action, demanding civilian rule.
They arrived at San Francisco’s city hall to protest what is nothing less than a political double-cross. In 2019, a populist uprising deposed longtime dictator, Omar al Bashir. To avoid unnecessary bloodshed, the revolutionaries cut a deal with the military to share power until this November, when the country would convert to civilian rule. But, on Monday, the...
