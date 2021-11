There aren’t many snacks as polarizing as the raisin. The middle ground that exists between those who find the evolved grapes to be a healthy treat and detractors who consider them a textural nightmare fits very few people, often inspiring impassioned debates and more than a few memes. Spooky Season is the one time when pro- and anti-raisin advocates come together under one general assertion: on a night when candy rules supreme, raisins make terrible Halloween treats. Needless to say, “the raisin house” is consistently judged this time of year.

