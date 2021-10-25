Watch now: New Cardinals manager talked with Shildt after accepting role

Former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is expressing gratitude to the organization for giving him a chance. Shildt was dismissed as manager last week due to "philosophical differences" between him and the front office. He served as manager for four seasons and worked in the organization for 18 years. Shildt did acknowledged the differences between him and the club that led to his dismissal. He said he is at peace with the way he left the players and the staff in a positive vision, adding that he is excited for the team in 2022.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO