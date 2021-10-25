CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

The Whethermen give a crowd-pleasing performance for Family Weekend

UV Cavalier Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long hiatus from performing live, The Whethermen held a free show in Newcomb Theater on Saturday afternoon for a packed audience. The theater was filled with enthusiastic parents, siblings and other family members dressed in orange and blue ready to see the University’s premiere improv group during Family Weekend....

www.cavalierdaily.com

osu.edu

Parent and Family Weekend at the Orton Museum

The Orton Museum will be open on Saturday, October 23, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. for Parent and Family Weekend. Saturday’s football game will be an away game, so plenty of parking should be available on campus. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.
newspressnow.com

RRT to perform 'School of Rock' this weekend

For those set to attend the musical “School of Rock” this weekend, Robidoux Resident Theatre salutes you. Performing the Broadway musical adaptation of the hit Jack Black movie, the cast and crew promise a raucous good time. “(There’s) so much energy,” director Carol Myers said. The Andrew Lloyd Weber musical...
PERFORMING ARTS
brandeis.edu

Photos: Family Weekend at Brandeis

Parents, siblings and grandparents flocked to Waltham Oct. 15 to 17 to join Brandeis students for Family Weekend for the first time since 2019. The opportunity for families to enjoy a traditional, in-person Family Weekend at Brandeis drew nearly 1,000 visitors to campus between Oct. 15 and 17. A craft market, presentations by Brandeis faculty, and touring the Rose Art Museum were all part of the fun. The photos in the slideshow above captured the scene as families reconnected during a beautiful fall weekend.
WALTHAM, MA
kniakrls.com

Carousel Theatre Holding Weekend Performances

Carousel Theatre in Indianola is continuing their fall performances this weekend, And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie. Alex Lindsley with Carousel Theatre tells KNIA News the show is perfectly timed near Halloween, as it is the original “murder mystery” genre of performance, and plays into the darker areas of humanity and provides a thrill to the audience.
INDIANOLA, IA
L'Observateur

St. James Pumpkin Patch welcomes families this weekend

GRAMERCY — The St. James Parish Pumpkin Patch is a reminder that community prevails through the challenges of Hurricane Ida’s devastation and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fall Season is in full swing as the Pumpkin Patch opens to families from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. October 21-23 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 24 at the St. James Parish Welcome and Tourist Center.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
whitmanwire.com

Family Weekend returns

This past weekend, Family Weekend featured the usual array of events including a welcome by President Kathy Murray, the Whitman Music Sampler Concert, spikeball and cornhole tournaments, a Varsity Nordic Improv performance and something new: a vaccination requirement. All campus visitors were required to show proof of vaccination in order...
WALLA WALLA, WA
ewu.edu

Eagle Family Homecoming Weekend Delivers

Despite the challenges of a pandemic — which wiped out Homecoming last year — and persistently cool, rainy weather, the 2021 Eagle Family Homecoming proved to be more than an exercise in school spirit: It brought alumni, staff, faculty and students together again for several days of fun!. “I want...
CHENEY, WA
FOX 21 Online

Duluth East Performs Freaky Friday Through Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth East is showcasing its first all in-person theater production, starting Thursday and through the weekend. The cast is performing Disney’s Freaky Friday, which has been in the works since auditions back in May. They say building the set was a challenge with lumber being expensive through...
DULUTH, MN
UV Cavalier Daily

A guide to Fall 2021 a capella concerts

After a long hiatus from in-person performing due to the COVID-19, the University’s many a cappella groups around Grounds are finally back on stage with their first full sets since the pandemic. This year’s fall concert circuit may have already begun — the Virginia Gentlemen kicked off the festivities with...
MUSIC
Z107.3

Cool Halloween Weekend Parties In Bangor For The 21+ Crowd

Looking for some adult fun in the Bangor area on Halloween weekend? There is a lot going on!. Next weekend, should be hopping in Bangtown. Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, so Saturday night the party is on at your favorite nightlife establishments. Here is a list of some...
BANGOR, ME
KVAL

Trick or Treat! Events for the whole family on Halloween Weekend

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Halloween weekend is finally here, and with it comes events that are fun for the whole family. If you are looking to get out with your kids and find something to do, here are some events that you might consider:. Haunted House. Dates: Oct. 29-31, Time:...
EUGENE, OR
albionnewsonline.com

Great performance, but small crowd for Sonic Escape

Canadian musicians Shawn Wyckoff, left, and Maria Kaneko Miller brought their special blend of violin and flute to perform at Boone Central High School in Albion Sunday afternoon, Oct. 24. Unfortunately, an audience of only about 20 people was on hand to greet the duo, but they received a warm...
ALBION, NE
INFORUM

Family-friendly Halloween fun in Fargo-Moorhead this weekend

FARGO — The creepiest season is upon us, but it all doesn’t have to be so scary for little kids. Here are some family-friendly Halloween-related activities happening around the community to get you in the spirit for Halloween 2021. Thursday. Lost in the Valley Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, 5-9...
MOORHEAD, MN
romper.com

The Cutest Thanksgiving Weekend Outfits For The Whole Family

While Thanksgiving weekend can be a time to reflect and share gratitude, it can be made more delicious with traditional foods, and more adorable with festive autumnal outfits. So if you’re in the mood to shop for Thanksgiving outfits for the family, look no further than the seasonal shirts, pants, dresses, and jumpsuit on this list. From autumn plaids to cozy cardigans, and cheeky pieces stitched with pumpkin, pie, and turkey details, there’s an outfit for every family member. And if you’re not in the mood to go all-in with a “Thanksgiving outfit,” there are fun holiday socks to provide just enough on-theme cheer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS San Francisco

Colorful, Dramatic Atmospheric Performance At de Young Museum Wows Crowd

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A one-of-a-kind, colorful and dramatic exhibit took over Golden Gate Park Saturday evening. “Forever de Young” was the the largest public performance to date from American feminist artist Judy Chicago. The massive atmospheric performance took place right outside the de Young Museum before thousands of spectators. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KPIX 5 News (@kpixtv) Chicago said she used non-toxic pigments and pyrotechnics to create spectacular effects that emerged from a 27-foot-high scaffold. It was a free even and lasted about 15 minutes. “It’s thrilling,” said Fine Arts Museums of San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stamford Advocate

Crescendo to perform in Lakeville, Great Barrington this weekend

LAKEVILLE — Crescendo presents an orchestral concert Oct. 29-30, devoted to the famous Baroque solo concerti from Bologna, Venice and London. According to Crescendo, the concerto form was popularized by Rome-based composer Arcangelo Corelli,, and by the end of the 18th century it dominated Italian instrumental music. Violin virtuosity reached a new height around the year 1700. Composers like Corelli, who was a virtuoso violinist, were the first to enjoy international recognition for their strictly instrumental ensemble works at a time when vocal music, mainly opera, was still predominant in Europe.
LAKEVILLE, MA
storycityherald.com

Addams Family movie held over for Halloween weekend

The animated hit "The Addams Family 2" will be held over for Halloween weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Story Theater in Story City. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., with special matinees Saturday and Sunday also at 4:45 p.m. Admission is $5 and it's rated PG.
STORY CITY, IA
richardsontoday.com

Last Weekend for “The Addams Family” at RCT

Repertory Company Theatre, 770 N. Coit Rd. The Broadway musical, “The Addams Family,” is on stage at Repertory Company Theatre for three more performances. The “frightfully delightful” world of Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Grandma, Wednesday, Pugsley and Lurch comes to life in this all-new story based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The family is put to the test when outsiders come to dinner, hurling them into a night that will change their lives forever. Rated PG-13.
MOVIES
101.5 WPDH

Legendary Doors Guitarist Performing in Hudson Valley This Weekend

Legendary Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, will be performing along with Vanilla Fudge this Saturday night, Oct. 30 at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Sugar Loaf, NY. Robby Krieger co-wrote many of the Doors hits including "Light My Fire", "Love Me Two Times", "Touch Me" and "Love Her Madly". He was ranked by Rolling Stones as one of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time. Robby Krieger continued to record and perform after the Doors disbanded following the death of Jim Morrison, including with his former Doors band mates John Densmore and Ray Manzarak. Krieger just released his first-ever memoir Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar With the Doors. This show Saturday night will mark a rare Hudson Valley appearance from the rock n roll hall of famer. I can't recall the last time, if ever, when the Doors guitarist played the Hudson Valley area. This will be a show not to miss. Listen afternoons this week for the Mystery Riff at 4:20 pm for your chance to win Robby Krieger Band tickets. You can get more info on the show and purchase tickets here.
MUSIC

