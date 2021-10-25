CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Fall is for all things pumpkin spice

By Emily Donegan
hhsbroadcaster.com
 7 days ago

As the weather slowly shifts from t-shirts to flannels, pumpkin spice starts popping up everywhere. Here are a few pumpkin spice recipes to get you feeling festive for this fall season. Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cake. Belle of the Kitchen shares with us a delicious coffee cake that adds pumpkin...

hhsbroadcaster.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediafeed.org

This is the only meatloaf recipe you need this fall

Does your family enjoy a regular taco night as part of your meal rotation? Whether you celebrate a weekly Taco Tuesday or any night of the week, it can be easy to get into a rut with dinner. Tacos are fun and easy to make. All you need to throw...
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

72 Easy Soup Recipes

Easy Soup Recipes – If there’s one thing we love about cold weather, it’s soup! Simmer up one of these easy homemade soup recipes on a cool day. Scroll down to check out our favorite recipes for chicken soup, vegetable soups, Instant Pot soups, and many more! Enjoy!. Our Most...
RECIPES
advancedmixology.com

Painkiller Drink Recipe

The Painkiller Drink is a fruity alcoholic cocktail that was first mixed in the 1970s. The cocktail is made with pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, and rum. It's perfect for those who like their drinks on the sweeter side. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz. Pusser’s rum. 4 oz....
DRINKS
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
Parade

Turkey Day Is Not Complete Without These 33 Best Thanksgiving Mac and Cheese Recipes

Thanksgiving is a holiday when most people look forward to planning a menu in advance. You may start dreaming about favorite dishes over a month in advance—searching for the right dish, finding twists on traditional favorites and craving all the fall flavors. Everything from potatoes to ham, turkey and fresh cranberry sauce made either in the Instant Pot or on the stovetop, as well as which kind of Thanksgiving mac and cheese you will serve.
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Perfect Hot Milk Cake (30-Minute Recipe)

This is an old-fashioned hot milk cake recipe that our grandmas and mums used to make. It is a very simple cake, but really moist, milky, and delicious. You will need only 30 minutes to make it and enjoy it!. Ingredients:. 4 whole eggs. 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour. 1...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Pie#Pumpkin Recipes#Food Drink#Kitchen
Keene Sentinel

Baking expert Dorie Greenspan rethinks the chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate chip cookies win every matchup they face. Even during Christmas cookie season, they come out as the favorite 78 percent of the time in head-to-head matchups with sugar cookies, brownies or any other variety. But within the world of chocolate chip cookies, there are multiple camps. Some debate whether...
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

All Spice Chocolate Frosting

This delicious all spice chocolate frosting is so chocolatey, spicy, creamy, autumn-y, and buttery, an ideal autumn frosting or any dessert – chocolate cupcakes, pumpkin pie, apple tart, cinnamon pound cake…you name it! Simple and easy to prepare, this frosting is so yummy! Only with a few simple ingredients, you can enjoy decorating and frosting your favorite holiday treats! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Aberdeen News

Taste: For pumpkin without the cliché spice, try this soup

Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by pumpkin spice season. I genuinely like pumpkin and pumpkin spice, but it can all be a bit much this time of year. I bought some pumpkin pie KitKats for my candy dish at work, and they are not good. They ended...
RECIPES
bee-news.com

Spice up your autumn with easy pumpkin chili

Every year, the week before Halloween, we host a little pumpkin carving party. Since I’m an enthusiast of inexpensive, nearly effortless entertaining, I’ll be making pumpkin chili for our pumpkin party. I just get it in the pot in the morning to have a super simple supper ready in the afternoon. This scrumptious recipe feeds a crowd, smells divine and always gets raves.
RECIPES
Well+Good

10 Anti-Inflammatory Smoothies That Are Perfect for Fall (Sans Pumpkin Spice)

Before summer even ends, pumpkin spice everything starts taking over. The candle section at Home Goods, Trader Joe's, every coffee chain in the country...the tell-tale smell of the sugary syrup is as strong as a tidal wave. Maybe you just aren't a PSL fan or maybe you got your fill even before October started, but either way it's worth a reminder that pumpkin spice isn't the only autumnal flavor out there.
LIFESTYLE
northernvirginiamag.com

From Pumpkin Spice To Fall Festivities: What We’re Looking Forward To, October 25-31

This story appears in our weekly Things to Do newsletter, sent to subscribers every Monday. Get it in your inbox by signing up here. “I’ve been too old to trick or treat for roughly 30 years. But I still want candy. I could go to the supermarket and buy some fun-size packages, but why would I do that when I can hit up a local sweet producer? I’ll use this list to find just the sugar rush I’m seeking.” –Alice Levitt, food editor/critic.
LIFESTYLE
northernpublicradio.org

The Sound of Science - 'Pumpkin Spice'

K.C. - And I'm K.C. from NIU steam. Autumn always evokes thoughts of turning leaves, cooler weather, and of course, NIU STEM Fest!. Jeremy - For a lot of people, it also marks the return of another seasonal favorite: pumpkin spice flavored, well, everything!. K.C. – So, what exactly is...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy