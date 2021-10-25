Heavy Rain Expected from Nor'Easter on Tuesday

Strong gusts coming in from the west will bring a “wild start” to Sunday for many parts of the UK, the Met Office has said.Wind speeds could reach more than 50 miles an hour, with potential for disruption and further wet weather going into the first week of November.Yellow weather warnings for rain remain in place in several parts of the country overnight, including in Glasgow, where the global Cop26 climate summit is due to begin on Sunday.Steven Keats, meteorologist at the Met Office, said conditions would start “going downhill” in the west throughout Sunday.“Further West heavy rain will...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO