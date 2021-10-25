Game 5 — A Look at the Player Who Wouldn’t Sign in Calgary

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Canadiens have now lost 6 out of 7 games and out of those 6 loses, they were completely in over their head in 3. Last night’s display was abysmal, there was no effort, no will to win, no cohesion, you name it, it wasn’t there. It was turnover and odd man rushes galore, once more, Jake Allen was hung up to dry and be picked apart by an attack that may lack stars and bug guns but has plenty of will and dedication. If you absolutely want to find a positive in this shameful performance which ended with a 5-1 defeat, you could say that at least the CH didn’t give up a power play goal, that’s it, that’s all that went well.
