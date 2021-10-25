Game 5 — A Look at the Player Who Wouldn’t Sign in Calgary

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Canadiens finally won a game on Saturday against Detroit, and tonight they have a chance to start a winning streak. On paper, it should be doable, the Kraken has only won 1 game so far, lost 4 in regulation and 1 in OT, although that gives them a better record than the CH’s. Hopefully, the Habs will be bursting with confidence after their decisive win in Detroit and their surprise guest on the road trip, captain Shea Weber, will have been able to speak some words of wisdom to help his (former) teammates stay on the right path. Since he lives in Kelowna, Weber came to see the guys on their western road trip, he went with them to the football game last night and was a keen observer at today’s practice.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO