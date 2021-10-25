CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Game 5 — A Look at the Player Who Wouldn’t Sign in Calgary

hockeybuzz.com
 6 days ago

The Flames face off against the 4-1-1 New York Rangers today at 5pm. This will be a first look at this team playing under Gerard Gallant’s system. Players on the Flames would be doing themselves a favour by not expecting the loose play that the Rangers have brought in the last...

hockeybuzz.com

hockeybuzz.com

Flames/Rangers Debriefing — Flames/Devils Preview

The Calgary Flames vastly outplayed the New York Rangers last night en route to a 5-1 win. Here are a few thoughts. If you just want to read the Flames/Devils preview feel free to skip down to it below. Pitlick-Backlund-Coleman was a force. The chemistry between newcomer Blake Coleman and...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

CBJ G7-- Broadway Battle; Torts Message; Elvis Update; Domi In

Trigger Warning: Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault case mentioned as former CBJ bench boss John Tortorella came forward with a direct message to the hockey world. After a few days off, the Columbus Blue Jackets return to the ice on the road to take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The Jackets' second road game will be under the bright lights of New York, taking on a motivated Rangers team, that is full of star talent in their top six, and grit and toughness in their bottom six. This will also be the first time that Blue Jackets' president John Davidson will do battle with his prodigy in current president and general manager Chris Drury, who took over the Blue Shirts after the Tom Wilson incident.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Shesterkin/Kreider leads way in win over CLM, team kicks off roadie in Sea

The Rangers might have played their most complete game of the season. With close to a full lineup following the return of Kaapo Kakko, who missed four games with an upper-body injury, New York posted a 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets. The Blueshirts kick off a four-game road trip Sunday in Seattle with the final three contests, the annual Western Canada swing.
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
wmleader.com

Quenneville reaction; Cheveldayoff meeting moved to Friday

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at [email protected]. • “This was the allegation of a single person, but it had echoes of the recent gymnastics scandal that led to the life sentence imposed against Dr. Larry Nassar, the U.S. Gymnastics doctor. This proves that one instance can be enough. That one is too many.” [Miami Herald]
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks submit a request to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks have asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, according to a report. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted Friday that Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz made the request in a letter to Hockey Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald. Wirtz’s letter the latest effort by the Blackhawks to rectify the team’s actions in 2010. An independent report by ...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Pre-Game 7: Cracking the Kraken

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Canadiens finally won a game on Saturday against Detroit, and tonight they have a chance to start a winning streak. On paper, it should be doable, the Kraken has only won 1 game so far, lost 4 in regulation and 1 in OT, although that gives them a better record than the CH’s. Hopefully, the Habs will be bursting with confidence after their decisive win in Detroit and their surprise guest on the road trip, captain Shea Weber, will have been able to speak some words of wisdom to help his (former) teammates stay on the right path. Since he lives in Kelowna, Weber came to see the guys on their western road trip, he went with them to the football game last night and was a keen observer at today’s practice.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

The Devils May Cry

The Calgary Flames came out flying Tuesday night against the Devils with a huge shift from the Pitlick-Backlund-Coleman line. Six minutes later Milan Lucic recorded his first goal on the season after picking up a deflected pass. That was a Milan Lucic breakaway, folks. Four minutes after that, Andrew Mangiapane...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Aftershocks

The press conference by the Blackhawks on Tuesday, the Kyle Beach interview on Wednesday, and the statements made by Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are just the tip of the iceberg with what is still yet to be learned about the investigation and the impact on those involved. While I...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 7: A Broken Team

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Canadiens have now lost 6 out of 7 games and out of those 6 loses, they were completely in over their head in 3. Last night’s display was abysmal, there was no effort, no will to win, no cohesion, you name it, it wasn’t there. It was turnover and odd man rushes galore, once more, Jake Allen was hung up to dry and be picked apart by an attack that may lack stars and bug guns but has plenty of will and dedication. If you absolutely want to find a positive in this shameful performance which ended with a 5-1 defeat, you could say that at least the CH didn’t give up a power play goal, that’s it, that’s all that went well.
NHL
