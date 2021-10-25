CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard elementary school reinforces good behavior in a unique way

By Jacob Thompson
 6 days ago

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hubbard Elementary School is rewarding students when they show positive behavior in a unique way.

The school added a vending machine that distributes books. It’s part of the elementary school’s Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports program.

Students earn Excellent Eagle tickets which can then be redeemed for prizes including a book from the vending machine.

The school received a grant to purchase books for the vending machine.

