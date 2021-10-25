CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Chief O’Brien was going to be a Cardassian spy on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

By Rachel Carrington
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek: Deep Space Nine had a mysterious idea for Chief O’Brien. In the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode, “Second Skin,” Major Kira awakens to discover that her face has been altered, and she now looks like a Cardassian. And throughout the episode, her Cardassian father attempts to convince her...

redshirtsalwaysdie.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Actor Camille Saviola Has Died at 71

According to Deadline Camille Saviola, who played Bajoran religious leader Kai Opaka in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, passed away yesterday at the age of 71. The Star Trek website WarpFactorTrek.com was the first to break the news, there is no further information as to what caused her death. Camille...
CELEBRITIES
StarTrek.com

Read An Exclusive Excerpt From Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Revenant By Alex White

Alex White, the acclaimed author of  A Big Ship at the Edge of the Universe, is about to captivate readers everywhere with their original novel based on the landmark TV series  Star Trek: Deep Space Nine! In this exclusive sneak peek from the thrilling novel Revenant, Jadzia Dax has just spent the evening reconnecting with Etom Prit, the Trill Trade Commissioner and a dear friend from over two lifetimes, as he attempts to enlist her help reining in his wayward granddaughter, Nemi. But Jadzia will quickly find that she’s about to get more than she ever bargained for….
BOOKS & LITERATURE
FanSided

Space’s Top 10 Star Trek: Voyager episode list is unexpected and perfect

Space listed their 10 Star Trek: Voyager episodes of all time and it’s perfect. If you’re a fan of Star Trek: Voyager, and why shouldn’t you be – it was fantastic, then you know the show created some absolutely great episodes. The sheer quantity of greatness the series produced is ample, and the best of Voyager ranks with the best of any other series.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Today’s anniversary: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s Second Skin

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine debuted Second Skin in October of 1994. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine was well-known for its thought-provoking, deeply emotional storylines. When they got it right, they got it right, and writers did that with “Second Skin,” the fifth episode of the third season of the series. Major Kira (Nana Visitor) went through hell both before and after her time on the space station. This episode didn’t make things easier for her as she wakes up to discover her face has been surgically altered to appear as though she is a Cardassian.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Hewitt Wolfe
Person
Nana Visitor
Person
Colm Meaney
FanSided

Chase Masterson returns to Star Trek as Admiral Leeta

Chase Masterson was Leeta on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine aired its final episode in June of 1999. Leeta (Chase Masterson) and her husband Rom (Max Grodénchik) headed off to Fereginar where Rom would become the Grand Nagus, a powerful position on the planet. Except for Star Trek-related conventions and the like, Masterson hasn’t returned to the franchise, and many fans didn’t think they’d ever see or hear from her or her counterpart, Leeta, again. But that has changed.
TV SERIES
redshirtsalwaysdie.com

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine writers wanted a romance between Major Kira and Gul Dukat

Major Kira and Gul Dukat were enemies, but writers wanted more. In the realm of bad ideas, this has to be one of the worst ones from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine writers. Major Kira (Nana Visitor) had suffered extensively at the hands of Gul Dukat (Marc Alamo), the Cardassian military officer who was the Prefect of Bajor. He became one of the most hated individuals among Bajorans, rightfully so. And the animosity between KIra and Dukat was well-written and deserved. But writers didn’t want to keep the relationship the way it was. In fact, they wanted to move it in a very wrong direction.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Why Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s “The Abandoned” is perfect for Halloween

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine aired the perfect episode on Halloween. On October 31, 1994, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine aired a new episode which perfectly fit in with the time of year. Though many Halloween stories involve horrific killers, like Leatherface and Pinhead, “The Abandoned” was about an abandoned Jem’Hadar baby that Quark finds in the wreckage of a salvage sale. Odo eventually takes to the child and believes he can help him become more than what he has been bred to be—a killer.
TV & VIDEOS
fangirlish.com

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Roundtable Interview: Kate Mulgrew

We’ve got a short break between Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy, but that doesn’t mean we’re slacking off. I was fortunate to join a group of journalists in a roundtable discussion with the cast and showrunners of Star Trek: Prodigy. It was an absolute treat to get to meet them and ask some questions about Prodigy, especially getting to interview my Captain, Kate Mulgrew.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Space Nine#Cardassians#The Spy
StarTrek.com

How to Watch Star Trek: Prodigy

Attention, Star Trek fans! You’ve never seen a Trek like this before. A highly-anticipated new Star Trek adventure for the whole family is beaming in. Star Trek: Prodigy makes its debut on Thursday, Oct. 28 with a one-hour premiere episode, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. The CG-animated series...
TV SERIES
IGN

Star Trek: Prodigy Premiere Video Review

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres on Paramount+ on Oct. 28. Spoiler-free review by Tara Bennett. Star Trek: Prodigy benefits greatly from Kate Mulgrew's return as Hologram Kathryn Janeway as the mentor and voice of reason on USS Protostar. Her assured purr of wisdom adds heft to the show's premise and is the perfect conduit to teach younger generations about Gene Roddenberry's ethos about inclusivity and inspired curiosity for what's out amongst the stars. The new cast is fun with lots of appeal for younger viewers, and Ella Purnell's Gwyn and Rylee Alazraqui's Rok-Tahk are already stealing a lot of their scenes due to their nuanced and empathetic vocal work. The premiere sets the stage for a credible course for adventure that has the potential to grow into something special.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Kelvin Timeline: Boldly Going Where No Star Trek has Gone Before

It is no secret that Star Trek is one of the most popular franchises in sci-fi history. It has captured the attention of several generations worth of geeks by now. The original William Shatner-led series broke boundaries back in the 60s with its multicultural cast of characters, in addition to speculating on the future that might await humanity beyond this ball of mud we call home. The 90s saw a resurgence in popularity for the franchise, with a king’s ransom worth of fine sci-fi resulting. The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise: the Star Trek flag was flying high back then, and has left an abundant amount of media for later generations to consume. But all good things must come to an end, and four long-running series over the course of almost twenty years left many fans a little burned out. Viewing figures dropped, tickets did not sell as well as they once had, and Star Trek was put on the back burner for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Creators and Director Discuss the Heart of Trek

On October 28, Paramount+, in partnership with Nickelodeon, will launch Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Trek series created specifically for a target audience of young people. This is a show that comes to the table with an exceptional pedigree in creativity. Creators Dan and Kevin Hageman are a powerhouse brother duo with writing credentials for long-running popular animated series such as Netflix's Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia and Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

Why the concept of Star Trek: Federation should be revisited

Star Trek: Federation could bookend the Star Trek series. Back in 2005, after the cancellation of Star Trek: Enterprise, Bryan Singer, writer Christopher McQuarrie, and producer Robert Meyer Burnett wanted to create a new iteration of Star Trek. Writer Geoffrey Thorne came up with an idea, which is revealed in more detail in The Fifty-Year Mission—The Next 25 Years, that had never been done before—the impending death of the Federation.
TV & VIDEOS
showbizjunkies.com

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Serves as Entry Point for Newcomers

Star Trek: Prodigy – the 10th series and the third animated series set in the 55-year-old science-fiction franchise – will serve as a gateway for Trek newbies, particularly children to whom it’s geared. “In the pilot, they start in the Delta Quadrant (a largely unexplored region of space). That was...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy cast talks about the Star Trek message

Star Trek: Prodigy hopes to continue the Star Trek message. Star Trek’s newest shows, Strange New Worlds and Prodigy seem to be the start of something new for the ViacomCBS brand. After going “darker” and losing the Star Trek message with shows like Lower Decks, Picard, and Discovery in an attempt to try out new ideas, they’re going back to that idea with the next crop of new shows.
TV & VIDEOS
StarTrek.com

Faith Salie Shares Her Deep Space Nine Memories

The trading card lies somewhere in the apartment. The memories are easier to resurrect. Though her time on Deep Space Nine was brief, as Sarina Douglas, the youngest member of the genetically engineered “Jack Pack,” Faith Salie flexed her singing abilities, was wooed by Dr. Bashir, and got beamed up—an iconic pop culture moment few can claim.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 1

In the Tars Lamora Prison Colony, robotic watcher drones guard miners digging for ore. Dal watches and times the transport machinery, planning his escape. Just as he turns back to work, he spots a small figure on a distant antenna tower. It disappears. Drednok approaches, questioning prisoners about the escaped...
TV SERIES
StarTrek.com

Remembering Star Trek's Halloween Special, Catspaw

This article was originally published on October 31, 2014. Kirk: If we weren't missing two officers and a third one dead I'd say someone was playing an elaborate “trick or treat” on us. Spock: “Trick or treat,” Captain?. Kirk: Yes, Mister Spock. You'd be a natural. Kirk says this with...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Halloween: What Star Trek franchise could be considered the “horror” franchise?

It’s Halloween, so it’s time to ask what Star Trek series is the horror franchise?. With it being Halloween, I thought it’d be fun to talk about what franchise can lay claim to being the “horror” franchise of Star Trek. While each show is defined by the location and captain, each series also has its own sub-genre that it can fall into. We’ll talk more about what genre each franchise of Star Trek should be identified as in a later column, but tonight we’re just talking spooks.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

FanSided

173K+
Followers
364K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy