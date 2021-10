Kyle Schwarber proved to be a valuable pickup for the Red Sox at the trade deadline, but the past two-plus months could be the only games he plays in Boston. The star slugger could become a free agent this offseason in an interesting way. In January, Schwarber signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Nationals, who traded Schwarber to the Red Sox in July. However, just $7 million of that was Schwarber’s salary for this season while the other $3 million is a guaranteed buy-out for 2022, which the Red Sox are now responsible for.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO