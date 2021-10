New Orleans' WR Tre'Quan Smith (hamstring) has been on the IR all year, and Seattle's RB Rashaad Penny (calf) has been out of action since Week 1. However, both could be activated in Week 7 when the Saints and Seahawks meet on Monday Night Football. While it's tough to recommend starting either in season-long leagues, fantasy owners will still be checking for the latest injury updates so they know whether Smith or Penny are worth picking up off waivers or starting in single-game DFS contests.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO