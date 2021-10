“Why are our commissioners not addressing these safety issues?”. I am a fulltime resident of Pompano Beach and have seen the city grow, expand and develop in the past few years especially in my neighborhood, from Northeast 14 Street to Atlantic Boulevard along N. Riverside Drive and A1A. Unfortunately, the city has not kept up with the infrastructure changes [road safety] and the exponential growth of people and traffic, be it vehicles, cyclists or pedestrians.

18 DAYS AGO