A Week with the New 16 Inch M1 Max MacBook Pro

By Question3
fcp.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week with the new M1Max powered 16 inch MacBook Pro. What's good, what's amazing and what we thought it would do better on. You are going to hate us for this review. Why? Because after reading about our time with the new MacBook Pro, you are going to want one....

musictech.net

Apple M1 Pro, M1 Max, and Logic Pro 10.7: What can the new MacBook Pros offer music producers?

Apple has announced the exciting new iterations of its MacBook Pro line, along with Logic Pro 10.7, AirPods 3, and more. The new MacBook Pros, in particular, have been packed to the brim with features that have elevated the power provided to music producers and content creators – such as spatial audio mixing in Logic Pro, the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, expanded ports, six-speaker sound systems and more.
COMPUTERS
AL.com

Amazon sale features deals on Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, Max, and more

Amazon has improved our Monday mood with some serious deals on Apple products, including the Apple Watch. The retail giant has some great deals on Apple tech. Save 39 percent on the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - Gold Stainless Steel Case with Stone Sport Band. Pay $459 and save $290. With built-in cellular, it lets you receive calls, send texts and check your email all without your phone. This Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40MM) - Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band (Renewed) is $278.13. The black (renewed) version is going for $289.99.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro updated with powerful new features and unprecedented performance on the all-new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2021-- Apple® today updated Final Cut Pro® and Logic Pro® with powerful new features for creative professionals, and optimizations that take full advantage of the power and performance of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in the all-new MacBook Pro®. Professional video editors using Final Cut Pro on the new MacBook Pro can perform tasks never before possible on a Mac®, like the ability to play seven streams of 8K ProRes™ or color grade 8K HDR video with the new Liquid Retina XDR™ display — a first for any notebook. Final Cut Pro also introduces a new Object Tracker that uses machine learning to automatically detect faces and objects, and match their movement to create beautiful, cinema-quality titles and effects on any Mac. Logic Pro, Apple’s pro music creation software, now comes with a complete set of tools for authoring spatial audio music — allowing anyone to mix and export their songs in Dolby Atmos for Apple Music®. And musicians can use up to 3x as many plug-ins for recording on the all-new MacBook Pro with M1 Max. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are Universal apps that build upon the breakthrough performance and pro capabilities of macOS® Monterey, and both are available today on the Mac App Store®.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Macbook Pro#Imac Pro#Amazon Black Friday#Amazon Kindle#Magsafe#Touch Bar#Fcp#Sdxc#Hdmi
Macdaily News

Apple unveils 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with game-changing M1 Pro and M1 Max

Apple today unveiled the completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max — the first pro chips designed for the Mac. Available in 14- and 16-inch models, MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life — enabling workflows previously unimaginable on a notebook.
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

16-Inch 2021 MacBook Pro With M1 Max Chip Houses High Power Mode for Major Performance Boost

Apple recently launched its new 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro models with new Apple Silicon and a major redesign. The new chips offer enhanced performance and battery life on the machines and so far the devices have been pretty well received. In addition, Apple's step to move away from Intel has allowed it to excel in chip manufacturing while beating most of the competition. However, the new 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro with M1 Max chip features a High Power Mode which allows it to boost performance for intensive workloads.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Apple Unleashed event highlights—new MacBook Pro, M1 Max and Pro chips, AirPods 3rd gen, and more

Today Apple announced brand new products that are sure to have fans excitedly anticipating their arrival. From an upgraded MacBook Pro to 3rd-gen AirPods, there’s likely to be something for everyone this time around. Take a look with us as we run through today’s announcements and the cool new products the Apple Unleashed event had in store. Ready to dive in? Let’s get to it!
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Geekbench shows M1 Max offers up to 181% faster graphics than previous 16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple this week unveiled the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, which are powered by Apple Silicon M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. An early benchmark already revealed that the M1 Max CPU delivers twice the performance of the M1 chip, and now a Metal score from Geekbench 5 shows that the M1 Max offers up to 181% faster graphics than the GPUs found in the previous 16-inch MacBook Pro.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything you need to know

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. After months of public beta, the operating system is now available to the public. It doesn’t come...
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $199 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $199. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $199.99 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
FOX 16 News

Apple unveiled the new MacBook M1 Pro and redesigned AirPods this week, here’s what to know

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Here are nine essential things to know Another year usually means another big Apple MacBook announcement, and tech enthusiasts are pretty excited about what this year’s redesigned premium earbuds and professional-grade laptops have in store. There are a few important changes to the latest Apple headphones and notebooks, and once […]
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a few things to consider before picking out an Android phone. For starters, you’ll want to...
CELL PHONES

