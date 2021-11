With the holidays quickly approaching, people are getting very excited about all of the festive foods that are already starting to come out in stores. One place that knows how to do seasonal treats right? Aldi. As November kicks off, the discount grocery store has announced a sneak peek of its holiday products — and the goodies seem like they'll be just as amazing (and just as delicious) as last year, if not better. There are peppermint pretzel stars and dark chocolate-drizzled popcorn for snacking, melting hot chocolate snowmen for sipping, and mistletoe snack mix for gifting. And that's only a handful of the drool-worthy finds ...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 5 HOURS AGO