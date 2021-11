Elijah Dunham smacked a pair of home runs to power the Saguaros victory. The 24th-ranked Yankees prospect finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Dunham crushed a 3-2 offering 435 feet at 109 mph to right-center field for a solo shot in the first inning. Four frames later, the left-handed swinger turned on another fastball, sending it 424 feet at 103 mph to right. Dunham also notched a base hit through the right side of the infield in the third. The 23-year-old posted a .262/.362/.463 slash line with 13 dingers over 93 games in the regular season. He caught fire in September, hitting .283 with three homers in 15 games over the season’s final month and carried that momentum to Arizona, where he is batting .344 with six RBIs though nine games.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO