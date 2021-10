Fans have been surprised to see just how well Ian Shumpert has been performing on Dancing With the Stars. When it was first announced that the basketball star would be joining the long-running dancing competition series, there were a few reservations as to how well he would score. We previously reported on Shumpert storming the stage to Outkast's "Hey Ya," and last night, he and his dance partner received a perfect score for their Us-inspired performance.

