The 'Pizza Is A Vegetable' Meme Explained

Established in 1997, the popular "Fallout" video game franchise takes place in North America approximately two hundred years after a global nuclear war. With locations ranging from California, Las Vegas, and Washington D.C., players explore vast post-apocalyptic wastelands filled with settlers, soldiers, robots, and of course, mutants. The series has been praised for it's unique world-building, combining the aesthetics of 1950s futurism, corporate greed, and Cold War jingoism alongside the bleak horrors of nuclear holocaust to tell stories about the nature of war and human nature. The IP is also notable for the use of black comedy, poking satirical fun at government leaders, imperialism, and even corporations.
