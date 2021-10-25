The 'Pizza Is A Vegetable' Meme Explained

Apples have quite the history. From the moment Dionysus gave one of these juicy fruits to Aphrodite to when Eve plucked one from the tree of knowledge, this fruit has forever been linked to love and affection, forbidden or otherwise, according to Symbolsage.com. But when Halloween rolls around, apples are linked to another type of love — the candied or caramel variety. But, how did apples become so connected with this day of trick-or-treating? Joan Morgan, author of The New Book of Apples, told NPR, "Apples, apple peels, and even pips have long been used to peer into the romantic future." In fact, Morgan goes on to explain that's why we bob for apples on the holiday, to determine future couplings.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO