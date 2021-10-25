CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Protest against vaccine mandate clogs Brooklyn Bridge as Friday deadline looms

By CHRIS SOMMERFELDT
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — Hundreds of flag-toting protesters — including active-duty members of the NYPD and FDNY — brought morning traffic to a standstill as they marched across the Brooklyn Bridge on Monday to protest Mayor Bill de Blasio’s forthcoming coronavirus vaccine mandate for all city workers. The mandate, which...

NYC vaccine mandate may leave workers unpaid and services unmet

Tens of thousands of New York City employees — including police, fire and sanitation workers — could face unpaid leave Monday as a contentious vaccine mandate goes into effect. The consequences could be dramatic on the essential services the city depends on: Some 26,600 employees subject to the mandate hadn’t...
HEALTH
Union Chief Orders Unvaccinated New York City Firefighters to Go to Work Anyway

Last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gave city workers a simple choice—either take at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by the end of the working day this Friday, or be sent home indefinitely without pay. The city’s firefighters union has now told its unvaccinated members to ignore the mayor. Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, told reporters Wednesday: “I have told my members that if they choose to remain unvaccinated, they must still report for duty... If they are told they cannot work, it will be the department and city of New York that sends them home. And it will be the department and the city of New York that has failed to protect the citizens of New York.” Earlier in the day, a New York State judge threw out a police union request to temporarily block the vaccine mandate, but the Police Benevolent Association said it will appeal that decision. On Thursday, the Kaiser Family Foundation released a survey showing that 5 percent of unvaccinated American adults say they have left a job due to a vaccine mandate.
Vaccine Mandate Deadline For New York City Workers Arrives; Officials Preparing For Possible First Responder Shortage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The vaccine mandate deadline for all New York City workers to get their shots is now in effect. The deadline was 5 p.m. Friday. That means starting Monday, employees who have not received at least one shot will be put on leave without pay. Still, union leaders are fighting back. As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, the city-run COVID vaccination site in Times Square was busier than usual Friday as the mandate deadline loomed for city workers. “As we’re reaching this deadline we’re going to see a lot of what we saw with the Department of Education, with Health + Hospitals, that...
Mad as hell and not going to take the shot: Hundreds march against NYC vaccine mandate at Gracie Mansion

They won’t do what the mayor tells them, or what the experts have strongly encouraged — or what millions of New Yorkers have already done. Hundreds of firefighters and others against the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate marched on the Upper East Side on Thursday, waving flags and shaking their fists outside Gracie Mansion in order to denounce the vaccine mandates that would require firefighters, police officers, and other city workers to get the jab by Friday afternoon, or face being sent home without pay until they comply.
Protest Against Vaccination Mandate Occurs Outside Riverside Unified Board Meeting

The group was protesting the school vaccination requirement announced by Governor Newsom on Oct. 1. Heather Knapp co-organized the event with the conservative group Stand Up Riverside. Knapp is a registered nurse and runs the Instagram page @Nurses4Freedom, which has over 60,000 followers. “I am a mother of four, and I am sick and tired of feeling like my God-given role to my kids is being trampled on. I do not co-parent with the government," said Knapp.
San Diegans Rally Against Looming Vaccine Mandates for City Employees

Freedom, protection, no more mandates: A clear message from dozens of people rallying in front of San Diego City Hall. "I'm here because I want to fight for our freedom,” said Jovanny Magadan. “I’m against the mandate.”. By Dec. 1, all city employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a...
A Future Storm Could Destroy New York City

Experts are concerned a major storm could flood New York City and destroy critical infrastructure throughout the region. "This is the biggest wake-up call we could possibly get," said Mayor Bill de Blasio when the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused major flooding in New York City. "What we have to recognize is the suddenness, the brutality of storms now. It is different."
