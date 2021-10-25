CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protesters Against Vaccine Mandate March Across Brooklyn Bridge

Cover picture for the articleThe mayor is doubling down on his vaccine...

CBS New York

New Yorkers Join Taxi Drivers Staging Hunger Strike In Effort To Get Additional Medallion Debt Relief

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City taxi drivers have been on a hunger strike for almost two weeks. The group is protesting the city’s $65 million medallion debt relief program, saying it falls short, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported Sunday. About 25 everyday New Yorkers joined the cause in front of City Hall. “These guys are mired in debt for no reason, so I’m here and my heart is open to them,” Stu Waldnan said. “As a human being, it’s our obligation, every one of us, to be here and stand in solidarity with people who are giving to the city,” Ann Shirazi added. For weeks, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Union Chief Orders Unvaccinated New York City Firefighters to Go to Work Anyway

Last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gave city workers a simple choice—either take at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by the end of the working day this Friday, or be sent home indefinitely without pay. The city’s firefighters union has now told its unvaccinated members to ignore the mayor. Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, told reporters Wednesday: “I have told my members that if they choose to remain unvaccinated, they must still report for duty... If they are told they cannot work, it will be the department and city of New York that sends them home. And it will be the department and the city of New York that has failed to protect the citizens of New York.” Earlier in the day, a New York State judge threw out a police union request to temporarily block the vaccine mandate, but the Police Benevolent Association said it will appeal that decision. On Thursday, the Kaiser Family Foundation released a survey showing that 5 percent of unvaccinated American adults say they have left a job due to a vaccine mandate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Vaccine Mandate Deadline For New York City Workers Arrives; Officials Preparing For Possible First Responder Shortage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The vaccine mandate deadline for all New York City workers to get their shots is now in effect. The deadline was 5 p.m. Friday. That means starting Monday, employees who have not received at least one shot will be put on leave without pay. Still, union leaders are fighting back. As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, the city-run COVID vaccination site in Times Square was busier than usual Friday as the mandate deadline loomed for city workers. “As we’re reaching this deadline we’re going to see a lot of what we saw with the Department of Education, with Health + Hospitals, that...
Mad as hell and not going to take the shot: Hundreds march against NYC vaccine mandate at Gracie Mansion

They won’t do what the mayor tells them, or what the experts have strongly encouraged — or what millions of New Yorkers have already done. Hundreds of firefighters and others against the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate marched on the Upper East Side on Thursday, waving flags and shaking their fists outside Gracie Mansion in order to denounce the vaccine mandates that would require firefighters, police officers, and other city workers to get the jab by Friday afternoon, or face being sent home without pay until they comply.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Matt Lillywhite

A Future Storm Could Destroy New York City

Experts are concerned a major storm could flood New York City and destroy critical infrastructure throughout the region. "This is the biggest wake-up call we could possibly get," said Mayor Bill de Blasio when the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused major flooding in New York City. "What we have to recognize is the suddenness, the brutality of storms now. It is different."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

Early Voting Ends Sunday In New York And New Jersey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Early voting ends Sunday in New York and New Jersey. Polls are open in New York from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and in New Jersey from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters are reminded to verify their early voting site, which might differ from their polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

Preparations Underway For Return Of NYC Village Halloween Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Barricades are set up for Sunday night’s Village Halloween Parade. The event is making a comeback after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The famous parade typically attracts thousands of costumed participants and spectators. This year’s theme is “Let’s Play.”. The parade steps...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fatherly

These People Will Get $500 a Month for an Entire Year

The city of Chicago will provide $500 every month to 5,000 low-income families for the entirety of 2022, in one of the nation’s largest tests of a basic income policy. Insider reports that the measure passed the city council via next year’s budget, with support from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the publication notes.The program will only apply to 5,000 people, chosen at random, all of whom make less than $35,000 per year.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Paramedics On No Pay Status Speak About The City’s Mandate

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city’s mandate is forcing some workers to be on no pay status until they’re able to show that they are vaccinated. For four paramedics, they want to return to the job they love without being forced to be vaccinated. “We are not unwilling to work. I love my job.” Meet four Paramedics with the Chicago Fire Department, who spent the pandemic risking their lives. “We initially didn’t know if we were going to be killing ourselves or killing our families, but we showed up every day because we care about what we do.” We are hiding their identities, so they...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

Homeless Encampment Known As ‘Veterans Row’ To Be Relocated Monday

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) – A number of community groups, along with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, have worked on a transition and relocation program for homeless vets living in an encampment along San Vincente Boulevard, near Brentwood, known as “veterans row.” Iraq war veteran Lavan Johnson has been living in the encampment, which is set to close Monday. (credit: CBS) “Last man out here, it’s fine,” Johnson said. LAHSA spokesperson Amy Perkins talked about the process of getting unhoused veterans off the sidewalk and into some type of housing. “The bulk at this point, it’s motels. It’s the tents or they moved directly into housing,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Take Action Philly Hosts Panel On Surge In Gun Violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Take Action Philly coalition will address the latest surge in gun violence and present solutions Friday morning. Speakers will include CHOP physician Dr. Ruth Abaya, as well as Erica Atwood, who is the senior director of the city’s Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety. Other panelists include Alex Bowerman, a senior associate at Hogan Lovells, and Dr. John Rich, a professor of health management and policy at Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health. Adam Garber, the executive director of CeaseFirePA, will moderate the event. The briefing will take place at 9 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: Take Action Philly panel discusses the latest surge in gun violence When: Friday, Oct. 29 Time: 9 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Miami

Miami Commissioners Pass Ordinance Banning Homeless Encampments

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — City of Miami commissioners passed a resolution that makes homeless encampments illegal. The resolution passed 4 to 1. Commissioner Ken Russell was the only person who voted against it. The ordinance prohibits encampments or temporary housing structures such as tents, on public property and in entryways. It gives police the authority to give violators written warnings and instruct them to go to a shelter. Those who refused could be arrested. The new push comes as the homeless population in South Florida sees a notable uptick. Dozens of people rallied outside of Miami City Hall to protest the new ordinance. “I am a United...
MIAMI, FL

