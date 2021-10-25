CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health district launches survey on how New River Valley kids may get COVID vaccines

WSLS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – The New River Health District launched a survey for parents in order to help health experts plan how they’ll roll out COVID-19 vaccines to children. Health leaders say they go into...

www.wsls.com

ourquadcities.com

Kids ages 5 to 11 may soon be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19

Children may soon be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19. On Friday, the FDA gave Pfizer the green light to give their vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. Final approval now falls to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where it will come up for consideration Tuesday. The...
KIDS
Paso Robles Daily News

Health officials report four more COVID-19 deaths

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that four community members, who ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 343. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Washington Times-Herald

Health Department ready for COVID vaccination for kids

One of the last large groups of Hoosiers are expected to be cleared to receive COVID vaccinations in the coming days and local health officials say they will be ready. “We have our supplies and have had discussions with the state,” said Daviess County Public Health Nurse Kathy Sullender. “We are just waiting for the approvals and the vaccine to be sent to us and we will begin the process of vaccinating children.”
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Sanford Health Dr. Avish Nagpal on COVID vaccines and kids in Fargo

Sanford Health Fargo Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Avish Nagpal goes 1-on-1 with our Kyle Cornell about what the rollout of COVID vaccines and children ages 5-11 would look like in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Dr. Nagpal also talks about recent surveys that put only about 33% of parents in the category...
FARGO, ND
wevv.com

182 New Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported in Green River District

There were 182 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the Green River District Health Department's seven-county area on Friday, along with three new COVID-19 deaths. According to GRDHD, 36,749 total individuals have now tested positive for the virus in the seven-county western Kentucky area to date, and 572 total have died from it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Valley School District And UPMC To Host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CHESWICK (KDKA) – The Allegheny Valley School District and UPMC Children’s Hospital will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday. Beginning at 1:00 p.m. and lasting until 3:00 p.m., students, as well as members of the community, can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Springdale Junior-Senior High School. They are offering both first and second doses as well as boosters for those who are eligible. Those interested can register at this link.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
newsy.com

Parents React To Possibility Of Their Kids Getting COVID Vaccine

The FDA is weighing a COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old after advisers voted to recommend its use. Parents are now weighing the decision for their kids. "I'll feel much of a relief, and I won't be as scared anymore," Asmara Sheppard said. The 11-year-old is looking...
KIDS
romper.com

How Do I Get My Kid A Covid Vaccine Appointment?

Getting Covid vaccines into the arms of younger kids has felt like a frustratingly elusive goal to many parents as Delta caused a summer surge and then kids headed back to the classroom. But now it might actually be here! Earlier this week, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee recommended Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 years old, a major stride forward in getting up to 28 million more kids vaccinated in the U.S. Next, the FDA must formally approve the vaccine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must do the same during a meeting on November 2 and 3.
KIDS
krcgtv.com

Health officials preview distribution plans for kids' COVID vaccines

NEW BLOOMFIELD- With the green light from a key FDA advisory panel, children between the ages of five and 11 looks to be next in line for a COVID-19 vaccine. “We are planning to receive our shipments next week after everything is received and good to go, stamped from the CDC,” Dr. Laura Morris, MU Health Care’s COVID-19 vaccine co-chair, told reporters on Wednesday.
COLUMBIA, MO

