Health district launches survey on how New River Valley kids may get COVID vaccines

Getting Covid vaccines into the arms of younger kids has felt like a frustratingly elusive goal to many parents as Delta caused a summer surge and then kids headed back to the classroom. But now it might actually be here! Earlier this week, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee recommended Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 years old, a major stride forward in getting up to 28 million more kids vaccinated in the U.S. Next, the FDA must formally approve the vaccine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must do the same during a meeting on November 2 and 3.

KIDS ・ 3 DAYS AGO