President Biden Visits New Jersey To Push Infrastructure Plan, Including Portal Bridge Construction

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe president was in Kearny as...

Biden to unveil new framework for human infrastructure plan

President Biden is set to unveil a new framework for his human infrastructure spending legislation that may include $1.75 trillion for things such as universal pre-K, elder care, an expanded child tax credit and clean energy funding. NBC's Monica Alba reports from the White House.Oct. 28, 2021.
President Biden and Governor Murphy Break Ground on the Portal North Bridge

KEARNY, N.J. - KEARNY, NJ – President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Governor Phil Murphy, and federal, state, and local officials broke ground on the critical Portal North Bridge. The project is finally moving forward after a collaborative effort by the Murphy Administration, the Biden Administration, New Jersey’s Congressional members, and Senators, and other key partners, after many years of delays.
New Jersey Immigrant Advocates Push Biden to Pass Immigration Reform

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. President Biden visited New Jersey on Monday, and while he was greeted by many supporters, he also faced difficult questions from immigration activists who demanded that a pathway to citizenship be passed […] The post New Jersey Immigrant Advocates Push Biden to Pass Immigration Reform appeared first on Documented.
Early Voting Ends Sunday In New York And New Jersey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Early voting ends Sunday in New York and New Jersey. Polls are open in New York from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and in New Jersey from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters are reminded to verify their early voting site, which might differ from their polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.
A Future Storm Could Destroy New York City

Experts are concerned a major storm could flood New York City and destroy critical infrastructure throughout the region. "This is the biggest wake-up call we could possibly get," said Mayor Bill de Blasio when the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused major flooding in New York City. "What we have to recognize is the suddenness, the brutality of storms now. It is different."
East Side Access One Step Closer For Long Islanders As MTA Unveils 350,000 Square-Foot Terminal At Grand Central

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The long-delayed East Side Access project connecting the Long Island Rail Road to Grand Central Terminal was unveiled Sunday. Gov. Kathy Hochul was there for the first ride before the public grand opening, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “I’m very excited. We are almost done, but this is a major milestone,” Hochul said. The project has been a dream for Long Islanders who need to get to the East Side of Manhattan. It could shave commutes by 40 minutes per day. The project is one step closer to completion. Gov. Hochul and MTA leadership took a tour and test ride Sunday...
In Jersey City, frustration flares up over a controversial affordable housing program

Luisa Reyes Mantilla was a young single mother in 1994 when she spotted an advertisement for low-income, first-time homebuyers in Jersey City. To qualify, you had to have good credit, a few thousand dollars in the bank, and a willingness to rent the other half of your duplex to someone similarly in need. She called […] The post In Jersey City, frustration flares up over a controversial affordable housing program appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Atlantic City Fire Department Preparing For Storm Expected To Bring Significant Coastal Flooding To Jersey Shore

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — There is a concern for significant coastal flooding along the Jersey Shore. CBS3’s Matt Petrillo was in Atlantic City as they prepare for the storm to move through the region. High tide in Atlantic City was around 4 p.m. and Friday marks the ninth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy hitting the region. The Atlantic City Fire Department is now better equipped to handle storms. Coastal flooding is a major concern down the shore. Here’s what we’re working on for @CBSPhilly starting at 4p pic.twitter.com/Q5g7swIfis — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 29, 2021 They have a five-ton military-grade truck called a “high water...
I-Team: Boston’s Long Island Still Shuttered, But City May Re-Invest In Stabilizing Buildings

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s Long Island looks more like Shutter Island these days. The I-Team headed out to get an exclusive look at the abandoned property that was once used to house homeless people and those recovering from addiction. “When you’re an addict or alcoholic, the less distraction the better,” said Al Ambrose, a recovery specialist with Hope House. “The space was huge. When I was in detox, I felt safe. The staff cared.” But in 2014, the island closed. “We were the health care providers on the island when it closed on October 8th,” said Barry Bock, the Chief Executive Officer with Boston...
