President Biden Visits New Jersey To Push Infrastructure Plan, Including Portal Bridge Construction

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The long-delayed East Side Access project connecting the Long Island Rail Road to Grand Central Terminal was unveiled Sunday. Gov. Kathy Hochul was there for the first ride before the public grand opening, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “I’m very excited. We are almost done, but this is a major milestone,” Hochul said. The project has been a dream for Long Islanders who need to get to the East Side of Manhattan. It could shave commutes by 40 minutes per day. The project is one step closer to completion. Gov. Hochul and MTA leadership took a tour and test ride Sunday...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 49 MINUTES AGO