CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Foreign And Familiar’: Monarch Media To Produce Comedy Feature Scripted By Leah Kunnath

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjXes_0ccKIGXp00

EXCLUSIVE : Monarch Media has optioned Leah Kunnath ’s comedy script Foreign and Familiar , and are currently setting it up as a film, which Steve Barnett and Alan Powell will produce for the company.

Loosely based on Kunnath’s own teen years, Foreign and Familiar tells the story of a rebellious first-generation Indian-American teen who embarrasses her traditional Indian family, resulting in her parents sending her to high school in India to learn more about her culture.

Monarch’s Vicky Patel will executive produce the project with Adam Goldworm of Aperture Entertainment.

Kunnath’s first comedy feature script earned her a fellowship position with the Blacklist’s Minority Report initiative, and was also a semifinalist at the Austin Film Festival.

Other projects in the works at Monarch, from Barnett, Powell and Patel, include Chris Pratt starrer The Black Belt , which Paul Briganti is directing from the Black List script by Randall Green, and Something Here , a musical combining country, hip-hop and pop music with original music from Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard. The team also recently produced the family musical A Week Away , which sold to Netflix last year.

Goldworm and Aperture are currently producing New Republic and Grady Hendrix’s Horrorstor , Paramount’s sci-fi thriller The Oberlin Incident , TriStar’s Vince McMahon biopic Pandemonium , directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, and Searchlight’s Elijah , from director Alex Aja. Goldworm is also currently in post on the indie thriller Monstrous starring Christina Ricci.  He previously produced the indie hit My Friend Dahmer and the Michael Caine-Aubrey Plaza drama Best Sellers , exec producing Vin Diesel actioner, The Last Witch Hunter .

Kunnath is represented by Aperture Entertainment and attorney Ashley Silver of Brecheen Feldman.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ana De Armas In Talks To Lead ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’; Movie Spearheads Bumper AFM Slate For Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s one that’s sure to heat up the impending AFM. Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas is in talks to take the lead role in anticipated John Wick spinoff Ballerina, about a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. The character made a fleeting appearance in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum as a ballerina who is also training to be an assassin. As we previously revealed, Len Wiseman (Underworld) is aboard to direct the action-thriller, whose script comes from Shay Hatten, known for Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead and John...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Rust’ EPs Disavow Responsibility For Troubled Alec Baldwin Movie: “No Involvement With The Physical And Day-To-Day Production”

As the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department continues to probe the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Alec Baldwin Western indie Rust last week, the question being asked is who is financially on the line for this debacle that could spur civil lawsuits preceding or following potential police indictments. A deeper look reveals a loose assemblage of producers and financiers who oversaw a troubled production that allegedly cut a number of corners. It’s often said that success in Hollywood has many fathers, and failures has many orphans. Well, already, two of the Rust EPs are wiping their hands clean of the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Picks Up Lamorne Morris & Jackie Earle Haley Pic ‘Death Of A Telemarketer’

EXCLUSIVE: The Lamorne Morris and Jackie Earle Haley movie Death of a Telemarketer has landed at Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. The comedy-drama, which also stars Alisha Wainwright, Haley Joel Osment and Woody McClain, won the Fan Favorite Film Award at the American Black Film Festival last year. Written and directed by recent University of Southern California Cinematic Arts graduate Khaled Ridgeway, Death of a Telemarketer follows a smooth-talking telemarketer (Morris) who finds himself at the mercy of the man he tried to swindle (Earle Haley) and must pass a twisted test on ethics if he wants to live to sell another day. Matt McGorry,...
MOVIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Hubbard
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Dahmer
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Christina Ricci
103GBF

‘Red Notice’ Trailer: Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

The numbers are hazy, but every time Dwayne Johnson or Netflix talk about Red Notice they call it the biggest or most expensive movie the streaming service has ever made. And the trailer... does look expensive. The film is essentially a cat-and-mouse-and-cat thriller about an FBI agent who teams with...
MOVIES
enstarz.com

A-List Cast Featuring Ellen Barkin and Nina Dobrev Joins Adam Devine for Netflix Comedy "The Out-Laws"

Netflix has recently announced the slate of A-list talent that will appear in their upcoming comedy, "The Out-Laws." Led by "Workaholics" star Adam Devine, other big names joining the film include Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery, and Devine's "Workaholics" co-star Blake Anderson. Pierce Brosnan was previously announced as part of the cast.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Pop Music#Monarch Media#Indian American#Aperture Entertainment#Barnett Powell#Florida Georgia Line#Goldworm#Paramount#Sci Fi#Tristar#Searchlight
TheWrap

Roku Acquires Canadian-Produced Comedy ‘Children Ruin Everything’

Roku has acquired the upcoming Canadian-produced comedy “Children Ruin Everything.” The move marks the first international acquisition for Roku and its growing original series roster. The comedy, from “Schitt’s Creek” and “Kim’s Convenience” writer Kurt Smeaton, stars Meaghan Rath and Aaron Abrams. Ennis Esmer and Nazneen Contractor are also among...
TV & VIDEOS
E! Online

Why Will Ferrell Turned Down $29 Million Offer to Star in Elf Sequel

Watch: "Elf" Brings Xmas Cheer 16 Years Later: E! News Rewind. Will Ferrell's recollection about the Elf sequel that never quite happened is unlikely to make fans joyfully sing loud for all to hear. During a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter's comedy issue, the 54-year-old actor discussed his decision...
MOVIES
bigrapidsnews.com

Midlanders produce first feature film 'All My Friends Are Dead'

Campfire stories take a weird turn in the latest film project by Midlanders Brandon Guiles and Mark Ginter. Guiles and Ginter’s first feature-length movie, “All My Friends Are Dead,” was recently picked up by Amazon Prime Video. Guiles and Ginter began working on the film in July 2020, both writing...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Original Avengers script featured Wasp – and Zooey Deschanel nearly played her

One version of The Avengers script featured Wasp instead of Black Widow, and Zooey Deschanel was director Joss Whedon's top choice to play her, a new book has revealed. "It was all about The Wasp. He wanted to cast Zooey Deschanel," Marvel producer Jeremy Latcham told The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (via Slashfilm). "[Wasp] was the funniest character in the whole movie, and well-written."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Camden News

SAU Tech students produce feature-length horror film

The SAU Tech Multimedia Technology program began shooting a script from Film and Video Instructor/writer and director Scotty Morrison. A year later, on Oct. 27, students will debut "The Murder of Alexandria Stevens" at the college. "We started the last week of October, and we finished at the end of...
COLLEGES
Deadline

Dwayne Johnson Reteaming With ‘Jumanji’ Franchise Filmmaker Jake Kasdan For Amazon Studios Holiday Pic

After their collaborative global success on Sony’s $1.76 billion grossing Jumanji movies, director Jake Kasdan is getting back in business with Dwayne Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions for a holiday movie with Amazon Studios, previously titled Red One.   Deadline told you in June about Johnson’s attachment to the project, which Amazon won in a competitive bidding war. The studio is developing the feature off an original story by Hiram Garcia, President of Production at Seven Bucks Productions. The movie is billed as a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe within the holiday genre. The hope here is that...
MOVIES
Deadline

Banijay Sets Up Scripted Label Led By ‘Intergalactic’ And ‘Good Karma Hospital’ Producer Iona Vrolyk

Banijay UK is launching a scripted label led by Intergalactic and Good Karma Hospital producer Iona Vrolyk. Vrolyk, who has been a development exec for Banijay-owned Peaky Blinders producer Tiger Aspect since 2013, will launch Double Dutch with immediate effect. The label is targeting popular, character-led returning series and will link up with key collaborators such as showrunner Julie Gearey, with whom Vrolyk has worked on Sky One’s Intergalactic and ITV2’s mid-2000s show Secret Diary of a Call Girl. Vrolyk said the pair already have “exciting developments underway.” Banijay UK CEO Lucinda Hicks hailed Vrolyk’s “rock-solid reputation for delivering popular, returning titles.” “She understands how to be commercial but won’t compromise on creative ambition,” she added. “Start-ups are hard, we all know that, but when you have exceptional talent like Iona at the helm, the decision to just go for it is made easy.” Last week, Banijay signed an exclusive deal with Travels With My Father comedian Jack Whitehall.
BUSINESS
Herald-Dispatch

John Gillispie: 'Free Guy' features comedy, action and romance

Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Free Guy,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD. “Free Guy” is a movie with humor, lots of special effects, some creativity and even a love story. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a background character in a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jon Hamm To Star In Animated Detective Comedy Series ‘Grimsburg’ For Fox

Jon Hamm is set to voice a misanthropic detective in a new animated comedy series for Fox. The Mad Men star will lead Grimsburg from newcomers Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel. The series, which will launch in 2023, follows Marvin Flute (Hamm), who might be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack: his family. Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Rebecca Sugar, Marko Dješka Film ‘All Those Sensations In My Belly’ & USC Annenberg To Receive Women In Animation Diversity Awards

Women in Animation has set Rebecca Sugar, Marko Dješka’s short film All Those Sensations in my Belly and the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative as the recipients of the fifth annual WIA Diversity Awards, which are being presented as part of Spark Animation 2021. The festival and conference kicked off yesterday and are running virtually this year through November 7, out of Vancouver, Canada. Awards were presented by WIA President Marge Dean in a taped presentation, which is now available for viewing online. Sugar, who helmed Steven Universe as the first non-male solo show runner at Cartoon Network after several years writing, storyboarding and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy