Photos: Storm slams Northern California with flooding and debris flows, heads toward SoCal
A massive storm barreled toward Southern California on Monday after flooding highways, toppling trees and causing rock slides and mud flows in areas burned bare by wildfires across the northern half of the state.
Drenching rains and strong winds accompanied the weekend arrival of an atmospheric river — a long plume of Pacific moisture — into the drought-stricken state.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
