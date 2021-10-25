NBC Nabs ‘Blank Slate’ Drama From Dean Georgaris & Davis Entertainment As Put Pilot

EXCLUSIVE : NBC has given a put pilot commitment to Blank Slate , an hourlong drama from The Brave creator Dean Georgaris and The Blacklist producer Davis Entertainment .

Written by Georgaris, Black Slate is a high-concept procedural about a government agent who may not be what he seems.

Georgaris executive produces with Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Davis Entertainment and Georgaris are under deals, is the studio.

.Three pilots written by Georgaris for Uni TV have gone to series in the last few years, The Brave and Bluff City Law. at NBC and Baker and the Beauty at ABC.

In addition to Sony TV/Uni TV’s The Blacklist, now in its ninth season on NBC, Davis Entertainment is producing two CBS drama series co-produced by Universal TV, The Equalizer and Magnum P.I. The company also has in the works a Waterworld TV series based on the Kevin Costner movie.