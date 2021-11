So far, this crazy conspiracy has paid off every time. So.... As the theory goes, every year since 2004, when the MLB releases the logo for the World Series, if it contains two flags in the logo, then the Sox win the series. This is consistent every time. 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018. But... this year, the logo only contains a total of zero flags. So, it seems we're screwed.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO