Wait, Can We Actually Trust Josh Bennett in 'Locke and Key'?

Below is a spoiler-free review of Locke & Key Season 2, which debuts on Netflix on Oct. 22. When Netflix finally released the first season of Locke & Key after nearly a decade of failed adaptations, it felt like a bittersweet victory. Yes, the characters were perfectly cast and Keyhouse was a character unto itself, but the tone was so different that it lost some of the charm and excitement of the original — even if some of the changes to the story hinted at a better Season 2. When the new season runs with those changes, it is a compelling, exciting, and at times even poignant show about memories and the fears of growing up, with an exquisitely despicable villain and some great set pieces. But when it remembers to go back to the source material, the season ends up feeling rushed and undercooked, with yet another bittersweet installment that has some great ideas and a not-so-great execution.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO