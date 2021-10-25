CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Women’s Health Imperative Collaborates With Celebrity Women You Know For A Cause That Is Too Familiar

By BWHI Staff
bwhi.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBWHI, in partnership with Hologic for Project Health Equality, has launched The “POWER OF SURE 2.0” which features an in-person roundtable discussion with Vanessa Bell Calloway, Essence Atkins, Free Marie and Egypt Sherrod as...

bwhi.org

bwhi.org

Black Women’s Health Imperative Partners with Strayer University, Blackhouse Foundation to Release Documentary on Overcoming Racial Bias in Health Care

WASHINGTON (October 22, 2021) — The Black Women’s Health Imperative announced today the release of a documentary short film highlighting the organization’s work addressing inequities in Black maternal health. Directed by Lisa Cunningham, the film is a project of United for Equality, a partnership between Strayer University and the Blackhouse...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Chance The Rapper Suffers From "PTSD" Due To Watching His Peers Get Murdered

More stars are drawing attention to the importance of mental health and Taraji P. Henson has partnered with Facebook Watch to expand her vision. The award-winning actress hosts Peace of Mind with Taraji where she sits down with celebrities and other influential figures. During the episodes, harsh truths and traumatic memories are often discussed, and such was the case when Chance The Rapper recently paid Taraji & Co. a visit.
MENTAL HEALTH
Benzinga

Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression, Other Mental Health Issues, Says UNM Study

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
wonderwall.com

Trans activist Jazz Jennings chronicles 100-pound weight gain in new trailer, more news

Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fatherly

What is Conduct Disorder in Children?

It can be scary when a kid seems to be out of control on a regular basis. Some parents may find ways to navigate these challenges with younger children, but as kids get older out-of-control behavior can become indicative of conduct disorder — a complicated and intense psychological condition. Psychiatrist...
KIDS
Jennifer March, MS

Family Relationship Trauma in Childhood May Potentially Impact Someone’s Mental Health

The heartbreaking lessons I've learned from working in an adult psychiatric hospital. When I was 23 and freshly out of college, I wanted to get hands-on experience working at a psychiatric hospital. I was curious about other career paths in the mental health field, such as nursing or counseling. I figured that getting real experience was the best way to see if this was the field for me.
UPI News

Study: Too little vitamin D may raise colon cancer risk in Black women

Black American women with low levels of vitamin D have higher odds of developing colon cancer, according to a new research that echoes previous findings in White women. Researchers used a vitamin D prediction model for nearly 50,000 participants in the Black Women's Health Study and concluded that those with predicted levels in the bottom 25% had an estimated 40% higher risk of colon cancer than those in the top 25%.
CANCER
KOCO

OSDH to host Minority Women’s Health Forum

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is hosting its second annual free virtual forum on Oct. 23 to help minority women take control of their health. "It’s not as hard as we think it is to be healthy. There are steps we can take every day," said D’Elbie Walker, with the health department.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WKTV

Celebrating National Business Women’s Week

"The challenges that women face in the workplace are different than the challenges of men. They just are." Heather Hage is the President and CEO of the Griffiss Institute. She spoke at a forum aimed at helping and inspiring business women. She worked her way from an intern to the President of the Company, but along the way she realized how important women are in the success of business.
Intelligencer

EORH Offers Women’s Health Care Services

MARTINS FERRY — East Ohio Regional Hospital currently does not offer oncology treatment services for breast cancer, but it does have women’s health services to help screen for the disease and many others. Regular checkups of one’s breasts by a primary care physician or obstetrician/gynecologist is recommended by scientists to...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
Charlotte Stories

Do You Know What The Difference Is Between Men’s Vs Women’s Glasses?

Have you ever noticed that sometimes you can go into a shop to put on eyeglasses and then find that they suit your frame at all? If you’ve ever been in this perplexing scenario, you’re not alone. It’s common for you to struggle to identify whether a pair of glasses is for men or women. The thing is, there are differences between.
LIFESTYLE

