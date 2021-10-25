Titans following Chiefs win: ‘We didn’t win the Super Bowl today’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Under Mike Vrabel, the Titans have been consistent following wins and in losses.

Phrases like “it’s a long season” and “we’re taking it one game at a time” echo from the Titans locker room no matter the result. Granted, they are human, so there tends to be more smiles after wins, but not typically for Vrabel.

Following a 27-3 beat-down of last year’s Super Bowl runner up, the head coach was asked about the importance of winning two games against top teams in the AFC and responded, “We are seven games in, 5-2. So long way to go. Thanks, guys.”

He then swiftly stepped away from the podium ending the press conference rather abruptly.

The day after, on Monday, he was asked why he wasn’t “particularly celebratory” after the win. Here’s the exchange with Tennessean reporter Gentry Estes:

Estes: You weren’t in an especially celebratory mood after the game yesterday, does that kind of go back to the theme of–

Vrabel: You guys would be the last people I would celebrate with, no offense.

Estes: I’m just curious after a 24-point win where that comes from?

Vrabel: Just trying to stay focused and knowing that every week is going to be a new challenge. It is just sometimes kind of who I am. I am excited that we win. Our players put a lot into it and I am happy for them, but we are moving on to the Colts.

His players backed up the no-big-deal mentality with quotes like, “This is one game. We didn’t win the Super Bowl today. We’re not going to get a big head about one win,” from A.J. Brown.

Kevin Byard added, “They are not handing out Lombardi trophies in the middle of the season. So, we are not going to get caught up too much in this win, either. We are going to enjoy it tonight and get ready for a division match with the Colts on the road.”

The Titans relish the opportunity to be underdogs and the guys in the desert are playing right into their hands already as the Colts open up as -1.5 favorites on Sunday.

