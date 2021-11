Yesterday the Indianapolis Colts disposed the Houston Texans in a way they should have by throttling them 31-3 giving them their second win of the season. The Colts were able to have success on offense, defense, and special teams in a game where they needed to dominate following the disappointing loss in Baltimore last Monday. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, Darius Leonard had an interception and fumble recovery, and Michael Badgley converted all five of his kicks (four PAT’s and one field goal).

