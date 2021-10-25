CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Murphy brings in the big guns

By David Cruz
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 6 days ago
On Saturday, former President Barack Obama joined Gov. Phil Murphy at a get-out-the-vote effort in Newark. On Monday, with just eight days until Election Day, President Joe Biden was in New Jersey...

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

