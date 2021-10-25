Murphy brings in the big guns

As of last month, passenger volume at Newark and New York City’s airports was still down 40% compared to two years ago. Airline and other travel in this area has yet to get back to pre-pandemic levels. The Port Authority has released data on passenger volumes at the airports, bridges and tunnels and on the PATH system. As of last month, passenger volume at Newark and New York City’s airports was still down 40% compared to two years ago, before COVID-19. Bridge and tunnel volume was nearly back to normal levels, but PATH ridership has plummeted; it’s down 56% compared to September 2019. Meantime, the seaport is handling record-setting volumes of cargo.

