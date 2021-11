In a season full of close calls and heartbreaking losses, this may have been the worst one for the Patriots. After a deflating pick-six by none other than Travon Diggs put the Cowboys up with just 2:21 remaining, Mac Jones immediately responded by hurling a 75-yard touchdown to Kendrick Bourne and then converting the two-point conversion to give the Patriots a 29-26 lead with just over two minutes to go. It was supposed to be the game that turned it all around… until it wasn’t. The Cowboys drove the field to tie the game and eventually win with a walk-off touchdown in overtime.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO