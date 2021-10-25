CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

10 super spooky horror games to play this Halloween

By Joanna Nelius, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqEMK_0ccKEZvY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4iSN_0ccKEZvY00
It's spooky season. Time to scare yourself silly. The Creative Assembly

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While nothing is stopping you from playing horror games at any time during the year, there's something extra special about scaring the pants off yourself during the month of October. Horror games are an equally fun alternative to cramming into an amusement park horror maze, and for the cost of a ticket, you can buy several games that provide many more hours of scares. More terrifying scares.

Whether you like slashers, ghosts, psychological horror, or anything in between, these video games are sure to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

1. Alien: Isolation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcOic_0ccKEZvY00
Alien: Isolation The Creative Assembly

Alien: Isolation is the ultimate horror video game for the season. Set 15 years after the events of the first Alien film (1979), you assume the role of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Ellen Ripley, and quickly find yourself exploring an abandoned space station. Of course, blood-thirsty aliens, robots, and other terrifying creatures from the deep reaches of space don’t care about your mission to find the flight recorder of your mother's ship—and there are not many places to hide.

While you have the ability to defend yourself, weapons are hard to come by, so you’re better off saving the bullets in that revolver or the fuel in that flamethrower as a last resort. Most of the time you’ll probably find yourself cowering in a locker, holding your literal breath as you peer through the tiny slits, praying an alien—or hostile human—doesn’t find you.

If that doesn’t seem like it would scare you, the incessant beeping of your motion tracker as a hostile enemy gets closer and closer should. Aside from checking security cameras, that tracker is your best defense against the aliens that roam the ship...unless you find yourself in a dark corridor without a way to escape.

2. Dead by Daylight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Hh7w_0ccKEZvY00
Dead by Daylight Behaviour Interactive

If you’re fond of Friday the 13th: The Game , but you haven’t played Dead By Daylight yet, you’re definitely missing out. Dead By Daylight is a multiplayer, asymmetrical game where three players take on the role of survivors, and one person plays the killer. The objective is simple: escape before you’re caught—or if you’re the killer, don’t let anyone escape alive.

Players who take on the role of survivors must repair generators to open the exit gates. The generators are placed around the map, sometimes out in the open, and sometimes with a bit of cover, but your best chance at escaping means working together to distract the killer. Survivors have no way to defend themselves, so players must move around the map with stealthy precision and pay attention to audio clues that tell them the killer is near.

If you take on the role of the killer you must sacrifice the other players in a gruesome fashion. The killer character also has supernatural hearing plus the ability to track bloodstains and scratch marks left by the survivors—you know, like all great slasher movie villains. Alongside great gameplay, the game also has a ton of skin customization options, many of which are inspired by famous villains from ‘80s and ‘90s slashers.

3. Resident Evil Village

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x27SH_0ccKEZvY00
Resident Evil Village Capcom

The 8th major installment in the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil Village takes place a few years after Resident Evil 7: Biohazard . Ethan Winters and his wife Mia are finally living a peaceful life, free from the horrors of the past ... but that doesn’t last long. Their 6-month-old daughter Rosemary is kidnapped and brought to a sinister-looking European village, possibly in Romania, filled with supernatural creatures—including Lady Alcina Dimitrescu, a super-tall vampire lady who could easily crush you beneath her giant shoes.

Like the previous game, you play Resident Evil Village from a first-person perspective, which amps up the fear factor tenfold, while the game itself feels like a blend of both the fourth and seventh Resident Evil games. Weapons are plentiful, so unlike many of the titles on this list, you have a much better shot (no pun intended) at defending yourself instead of hiding in a locker or around a hallway corner. However, you’ll still need to ration your ammo as there aren't as many ammo boxes or crafting materials as would be ideal for shooting hordes of werewolves and other creatures that want to rip the flesh off your face.

Ultimately, Resident Evil Village is lighter on the jump scares compared to previous Resident Evil games, but the entire unsettling environment makes up for that. Each villain's lair feels like a different subgenre of horror, culminating into something that feels like a horror anthology of short stories. If you have yet to pick this game up, spooky season is a great excuse to finally do so.

4. Man of Medan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f8diX_0ccKEZvY00
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan Supermassive Games

Supermassive Games, the developer that brought us Until Dawn , is the same developer behind Man of Medan , which is part of its “Dark Pictures Anthology.” What starts off as a fun ocean trip to explore a long-lost World War II plane wreckage quickly turns into a terrifying tale of survival in the middle of the ocean. Between pirates and ghosts who are out to kill you, let’s just say the odds are stacked against you.

Man of Medan offers single-player and multiplayer options—but multiplayer is by far the best way to play it so you can share the scares with your friends. (Sharing is caring!) There are two multiplayer options including online multiplayer for two people and co-op for up to five people sharing a single controller.

Because Man of Medan is a game about choice and consequence, just like Until Dawn , what you do and say matters—only this time your choices affect the other people who are playing with you. The online multiplayer mode is the best way to experience the game since each player will simultaneously interact with different scenes, or interact in the same scene at the same time but see totally different things. Is that a demon you’re trying to kill, or is that your friend? Who knows!

5. Outlast + Outlast 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zz2p4_0ccKEZvY00
Outlast Red Barrels

We’re recommending both Outlast and Outlast 2 since they’re too good to pass up this Halloween season. Both games let you take on the role of an investigative journalist trying to get the scoop on an abandoned asylum ( Outlast ) and a religious cult in the middle of the Arizona desert ( Outlast 2 ) at night ... and it goes about as well as you’d think it would.

Both games fit into the religious horror subgenre, although that’s more pronounced in the second game due to the flashback scenes of the Catholic school the protagonist attended as a child. Both games do not skimp on the gore but Outlast 2 tests how much of it you can take thanks to some disturbing imagery early on in the game.

In both games, players will also need to rely on their camcorder’s night vision to find their way in the dark. Finding enough batteries to keep your camcorder is just as anxiety-inducing as running away from the area’s many creepy residents. Much of the horror in both games is psychological. That combined with macabre imagery around every corner guarantees the kind of scares spooky season demands.

6. Carrion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUdbg_0ccKEZvY00
Carrion Phobia Game Studio

Carrion , which means “the decaying flesh of dead animals,” is a reverse horror game in which you play a monster trying to escape from a laboratory—appropriate if you consider how many humans you must kill on your path to freedom. You move through the lab’s corridors and ventilation ducts with the grace of a swan, but you chomp down on all its employees like it’s a game of Hungry Hungry Hippos. Carrion is cathartic like that.

The more people you eat, the larger you grow. If you grow large enough you can deposit parts of yourself into the water supply for safekeeping, or you can stay fully intact so you can unleash your devastating powers on your victims in multiple ways, using powers like possession and echolocation. If you like puzzle platformers and hack-n-slash games, Carrion has buckets and buckets of pixelated blood for you to get your tentacles wet.

7. Phasmophobia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tN1hb_0ccKEZvY00
Phasmophobia Kinetic Games

Phasmophobia treats you to a virtual ghost hunting experience from the safety of your own home. In a team of four, you and your fellow ghost hunters must use your ghost hunting equipment—EMF readers, spirit boxes, thermal cameras, and other devices—and communicate with spirits in some seriously haunted locations.

Each location you visit has increasingly hostile spirits, and each spirit has a different personality, so you never quite know what you’re going to encounter. (Is that the spirit of a child or a demon pretending to be a child? Spooky!) The user interface is minimal, so you can focus on your surroundings and communication with your paranormal investigation team. If you gather enough evidence of a haunting, you can sell it to a ghost removal team.

One of the most interesting mechanics of Phasmophobia is that you can use your real voice to interact with the ghosts in the game if you’re using a spirit box or an Oujia board. The ghosts might or might not respond, but this helps ensure no two playthroughs are exactly alike. The ghost hunting process itself is set up like a real-life professional one, too: some players can choose to wander the building while others hang back at central command to monitor things on the CCTV feed.

If you like the thrill of trying to figure out if it was a teammate whispering in your ear or a malevolent spirit, Phasmophobia is sure to get you in the Halloween spirit.

8. Layers of Fear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehPJC_0ccKEZvY00
Layers of Fear Bloober Team SA

Most horror games incorporate jump scares to some degree, but not many on both rely heavily on them and can pull them off well. Layers of Fear is a brilliant exception. Players assume the role of a painter who is slowly descending into madness. Rooms change appearance constantly, making you feel like you are walking through the Winchester Mystery House at night. You won’t get lost thanks to the game’s linear progression—but it gleefully forces you toward the horrors inside your character’s mind.

Most of those horrors are in the form of jump scares, but the same type of jump scare is rarely used twice. So not only does the game make you feel like you have to constantly question reality, but it also takes away your ability to predict when or what will happen. It could be a chair that was in the opposite corner when you last looked, or dozens of doll heads floating around you like bubbles. Layers of Fear is best played with headphones on and the lights off. If you dare.

9. SOMA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3foTzH_0ccKEZvY00
SOMA Frictional Games

From Frictional Games, the developers that brought us Amnesia: The Dark Descent , SOMA is a game that plays with your perception of reality. This time you’re trying to escape an underwater research facility in the year 2104. Your only guide is someone named Catherine, who may or may not be human.

Escape would be easy if it wasn’t for all the monsters lurking about the facility. Your only method of defense is sneaking around them, but you have to change your methods for each one. Some are hypersensitive to movement. Some pick up on sounds. But every single monster has a past in the facility and a grotesque appearance. And all of them are out to get you.

Underneath the horror is an extremely insightful game about what it means to be human, in body, spirit, and mind. There’s much more to SOMA than creepy monsters and sinister sea creatures. It makes us question what it means to be us. Is it our mind? Is it our body? Is it our free will? At what point are we no longer human? If you love horror with a side of existentialism, SOMA is definitely for you.

10. Doki Doki Literature Club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xvd1r_0ccKEZvY00
Doki Doki Literature Club Team Salvato

Don’t let the pretty pastel colors fool you— Doki Doki Literature Club is downright terrifying. The game starts out innocently enough; you’re a new student who’s joined the school’s literature club. You make friends. You develop a crush. Life is good. And then the game crashes inexplicably. When you reopen the game, something is dreadfully wrong. The cheerful tone of the Literature Club deteriorates into something much darker with each passing minute.

Unlike all of the other games on this list, Doki Doki Literature Club is a visual novel with multiple endings. It’s also a game that deals with heavy emotional topics, such as suicide and abuse. The way those things are dealt with in the game is shocking, so just know that going in. There is a Plus edition with content warnings before those scenes, so players who might be uncomfortable with how the game addresses those issues can walk away before the scene starts.

One of the big draws of Doki Doki Literature Club , however, is its ability to break the fourth wall in a way that feels immersive. These moments are essential parts of the game, so we won’t spoil them, but the developers really nailed the feeling of being in the game, not just controlling a character from behind a computer or TV.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 super spooky horror games to play this Halloween

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

The Tomb Raider Horror Game You'll Never Get To Play

The "Tomb Raider" franchise turns 25 on October 25, 2021, and Square Enix has been celebrating its long history by releasing content on its official website and YouTube channel. Its most recent drop, regarding a game that was once known as "Tomb Raider: Ascension," has given fans a glimpse at a horror-themed Lara Croft adventure that they'll never get to try.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

The 10 Best Horror Games on Nintendo Switch – SwitchArcade Halloween Special Edition

2021 has been a packed year for games on all platforms across different genres. If you’ve noticed, a lot of games are getting into the spooky season with in-game events and the like, but nothing beats a horror game during this season. For this SwitchArcade Special, we are looking at the best horror (scary, spooky, etc) games on Nintendo Switch. With Nintendo getting more third party support than ever before, there has never been a better time to pickup a Nintendo Switch for your portable horror fix. While not every game included here might be a pure horror experience, they do have horror or scary elements in them and some are there because they just fit the Halloween mood. We’ve tried to limit franchises to single slot as well. We’re presenting them in no particular order, and these are simply our favorites. Feel free to share yours in the comments.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Horror Games to Play if You Like Resident Evil

If you’re looking for more games like Resident Evil, look no further. Resident Evil, a series that’s been running for nearly 25 years, is very hard to beat in the horror genre. While its numerous releases have had their ups and downs, it’s still considered one of the most important horror game series to date. Very few can rival it, but there are plenty of horror games out there that Resident Evil fans will at least like if not love.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Android Central

Top 6 spooky Android games to play in October

Maybe you're already aware of this, but the Google Play Store does not have any category or search options that are specific to the horror genre. This is a tragic shame because there are loads of games that could easily fall into this category, but often get shunted into the adventure or puzzle categories because there seems to be nowhere better for them to go.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Horror Games To Play Right Now

Horror comes in so many tormenting forms. It can be psychological like Alan Wake, ghostly like Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, or over-the-top and fantastical like Resident Evil Village. Then, there's games so scary, that you'll be wincing every step of the way like in At Dead Of Night. With so many scary games on offer, we put together a list of the best horror games to scare yourself stupid with right now. After all, it is Halloween season.
VIDEO GAMES
PCWorld

20 terrifying PC horror games to play with the lights off

Horror games are a dime a dozen. Scary horror games, good horror games—well, those are much rarer. We’ve rounded up some of the best horror games ever made, running the gamut from big-budget extravaganzas released this very year to… text adventures. Yes, seriously. Turn out the lights, put on some...
VIDEO GAMES
dailytitan.com

Hold on to your jitters while playing these four horror video games

The Halloween season is a great time not only to watch scary movies, but also to play some scary video games, and there are plenty to choose from. We're going to recommend some of the best horror games to try out before the spooky season ends. There are numerous games...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frictional Games#Video Game#Single Player Games#Puzzle Game#Horror Film
headstuff.org

Is This Halloween? | Six Non-horror Features To Watch For the Spooky Season

Some of us don’t like to be scared: there’s no shame in it. Some of us are just extremely impressionable and even a film aimed at children is enough to scare us: and honestly? That’s… kind of embarrassing. But no matter. Regardless of the reason, sometimes you want to sit back and have a Halloween with more hooting and hollering than horror. To that end, our team of HeadStuff movie buffs got together to come up with a list of their favourite non-horror Halloween films for your viewing pleasure. Among other things, you’ll discover that 1993 was some sort of golden year for non-spooky festive features – what’s with that, I wonder? – and hopefully find some interesting movies to add to your holiday watchlist.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Best horror games 2021: the scariest games to play on console and PC

Looking for the best horror games? You’re in the right place. Halloween is just around the corner, so what better time to scare yourself silly?. There are many brilliant and seriously scary horror movies to make you jump out of your seats - take a look at our best horror movies guide - but games often go that extra distance by making scares feel way more immersive and interactive. What’s scarier than a horror movie? Feeling like you’re in one.
VIDEO GAMES
Fast Company

Want to learn to code? Play this Super Nintendo-style video game

There are plenty of ways to learn to code: taking classes, studying books, and working through online tutorials. Another option, created by the cloud-based communications company Twilio, is by playing a video game. Since 2013, the company has been releasing versions of a game it calls TwilioQuest, which it originally designed for demos at its developer conference. A role-playing game reminiscent of 16-bit classics from the Super Nintendo era—though the first version looked a bit more like the original Nintendo Entertainment System—it allows players to level up their skills at languages like Python and JavaScript and programming tools like the source code management system Git as they level up their characters.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

The Top 10 Best GameCube Games Of All Time

The Gamecube is certainly the hidden gem of Nintendo’s history. Released in 2001, the Gamecube saw Nintendo embrace a more adult direction with games such as Resident Evil released on the system, alongside its more family-friendly titles such as Super Mario. The console went on to sell 22 million units and is remembered fondly by fans today. Here are the top 10 best Gamecube games of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
pocketgamer.com

Black Desert Mobile celebrates Halloween with new spooky events and the implementation of AMD’s new FidelityFX Super Resolution technology

While the spooky season may be almost over, the party is just getting started in Black Desert Mobile. Pearl Abyss has just announced a whole host of Halloween events for all players to enjoy. AMD’s new FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology has also been employed in Black Desert Mobile, giving users a much higher quality gaming environment.
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie Latest: Internet Sleuths Up in Arms Over His Instagram

Brian Laundrie has remained the epicenter of national news following the discovery of his remains in Florida’s Carlton Reserve. Having seen discovery just over a week ago, law enforcement and Laundries’ parents alike have faced backlash from the public. Gabby Petito’s sympathizers across the U.S. have pointed to the suspicious behaviors of the deceased fugitive’s parents. They’ve also questioned the seemingly rapid discovery of their son’s remains once the Laundries joined law enforcement in the search.
INTERNET
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch, which is expected to get an even bigger...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2021: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in November 2021

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch 2 Report Has Bad News For Current Switch Owners

A new report is making the rounds claiming that the successor to the Nintendo Switch, tentatively called the Nintendo Switch 2, is set to release sometime between holiday 2022 and early 2023. The report comes on the back of months and months of reports about a Nintendo Switch Pro that never fully came to fruition. This month, the Nintendo Switch OLED released, but that's hardly a "Nintendo Switch Pro." That said, while the Nintendo Switch OLED plays every Nintendo Switch game, it sounds like the Nintendo Switch 2 may not.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

288K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy