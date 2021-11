Girls Night In Edinburgh made their first Instagram post on the 17th of October with the simple aim to encourage students to boycott Edinburgh nightclubs in order to demonstrate that they are not comfortable going out as long as nightclubs are “enabling spiking”. Since then the conversation has erupted, with the account gaining over 6,000 followers in five days, and the message spreading far and wide to universities all over the UK, as well as national news outlets and even Loose Women.

