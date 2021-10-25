CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elton John Admits He Can Still ‘Explode at Any Moment’

By Martin Kielty
 6 days ago
Elton John admitted he's still working to control the "erratic" and "unpredictable" behavior that made him infamous in the '70s. The singer was once notorious for outbursts and incidents, often fueled by drugs and alcohol, which he was able to start dealing with after attending rehab — as depicted in 2020...

