Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) is still weeks away from returning, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Fitzpatrick was expected to miss six to eight weeks with a hip injury he suffered in Week 1's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Entering Week 8, it appears he will need more time than originally expected to recover. He is reportedly scheduled for an MRI in the coming weeks and the earliest he could return is in Week 10, but it is "not a certainty" that he makes it back into the field at all this season. Taylor Heinicke will remain the starter while Fitzpatrick continues to make his way back.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO