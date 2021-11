United States women's national team player Carli Lloyd said she is satisfied knowing that she "did give it all I have" ahead of her last game for the USWNT on Tuesday night. Lloyd, who memorably scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the U.S. victory in the 2015 Women's World Cup final, is retiring after a decorated career that includes two World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO