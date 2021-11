An historic night for Carmelo Anthony helped the Los Angeles Lakers secure their first win of the NBA season with a 121-118 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies The 37-year-old contributed 28 points off the bench, including six field goals from beyond the arc, to improve to ninth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.The Lakers survived a 40-point effort from Memphis point guard Ja Morant, who also posted 10 assists, as he missed a free throw with 2.5 seconds to go which could have sent the game into overtime.MELO. MONEY 💰24 PTS in 22 minutes off the bench for Carmelo Anthony!...

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO