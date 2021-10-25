CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown & Brown: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $146.4 million. The Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of...

www.kansascity.com

MarketWatch

Newell results beat the Street, raises guidance

Newell Brands Inc. stock rose 2.7% in Friday premarket trading after the consumer goods company reported third-quarter profit that fell but beat expectations, and raised its full-year guidance. Net income totaled $190 million, or 44 cents per share, down from $304 million, or 71 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 54 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 50 cents. Sales of $2.787 billion were up from $2.699 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.780 billion. Newell Brands' portfolio includes Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Mr. Coffee and Graco baby products. The company is guiding for fourth quarter...
Zacks.com

Brown & Brown (BRO) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y

BRO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 58 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.5%. The bottom line increased 11.5% year over year. Higher commissions and fees drove the company’s results, partly offset by increased expenses. Brown & Brown, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS...
MarketWatch

Colgate-Palmolive share flat as better-than-expected earnings offset by worry about costs

Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares were flat in premarket trade Friday, after the company beat estimates for the third quarter but said it expects the "difficult cost environment" to continue for several quarters. The consumer goods company posted net income of $634 million, or 75 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $698 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 81 cents, ahead of the 80-cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $4.414 billion from $4.153 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $4.399 billion FactSet consensus. The company retained its leading...
MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Hexo posts loss for Q4 and revenue that lags estimates

Hexo Corp. said Friday it has a net loss of C$67.9 million ($55.0 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to July 31, after a loss of C$169.5 million in the year-earlier period. The Canadian cannabis company did not offer a per-share breakdown. It said revenue net of excise taxes rose to C$38.8 million from C$27.1 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for per-share earnings of 4 cents and revenue of C$51.8 million. The company said Zenabis, which it acquired in a deal that closed June 1, contributed C$6.8 million in net revenue. The company also completed the acquisitions of Redecan and 48North Cannabis. Hexo also launched a strategic overhaul and announced the departure of Founder and CEO Sebastien St-Louis and named Scott Cooper its new CEO. Cooper came from Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and HEXO that is a leader in cannabis-infused drinks in Canada. Shares rose 4.9% premarket but are down 55% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has fallen 4% and the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
