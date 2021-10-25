Zoom-chat with biologist taking care of Iniko, the condor that survived the Dolan Fire

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) Ventana Wildlife Society is hosting a Zoom Chat on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. where the Condor team will talk about their incoming release of their condors and Iniko's arrival to San Simeon.

Iniko is a year-old condor that survived the Dolan Fire in 2020. He was found nestled in a Redwood tree 10 feet above where the fire was burning. The biologists taking care of her will be answering questions on Thursday. Iniko is expected to be released Dec. 4.

To sign-up for the Zoom chat, click here .

