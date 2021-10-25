CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Simeon, CA

Zoom-chat with biologist taking care of Iniko, the condor that survived the Dolan Fire

By Melody Waintal
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exrTo_0ccK8ClC00

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) Ventana Wildlife Society is hosting a Zoom Chat on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. where the Condor team will talk about their incoming release of their condors and Iniko's arrival to San Simeon.

Iniko is a year-old condor that survived the Dolan Fire in 2020. He was found nestled in a Redwood tree 10 feet above where the fire was burning. The biologists taking care of her will be answering questions on Thursday. Iniko is expected to be released Dec. 4.

To sign-up for the Zoom chat, click here .

The post Zoom-chat with biologist taking care of Iniko, the condor that survived the Dolan Fire appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Pilots from Salinas Airshow loop and amaze in sky

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) On the Friday evening pilots with the Salinas Airshow were seen looping and practicing their figures in the air. Pilot Vicky Benzing is a flying a 1940s Stearman plane, a military trainer plane, and is ready to amaze people at the 40th California International Airshow Salinas. It's rewarding to fly in her hometown, The post Pilots from Salinas Airshow loop and amaze in sky appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
San Simeon, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
KION News Channel 5/46

Somewhere over Gonzales, there is a rainbow

GONZALES, Calif. (KION) After a weekend of rain, one of our viewers shared an image of a rainbow that popped up outside in Gonzales. Yvonne was enjoying her morning cup of coffee and was able to capture it before it disappeared. She said it was gone within 15 minutes. If you look closely you can The post Somewhere over Gonzales, there is a rainbow appeared first on KION546.
GONZALES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolan#Condors#Biologists#Ventana Wildlife Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
KION News Channel 5/46

Joe Moses is running for Monterey County Sheriff

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The captain at the Monterey County Jail, Joe Moses, announced he's running to be Monterey County's next sheriff. Sheriff Steve Bernal announced his retirement at the end of his term in December of next year. This is the first time Joe Moses is running for sheriff, but he says his involvement The post Joe Moses is running for Monterey County Sheriff appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy