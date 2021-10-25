CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

The Bookworm Sez: ‘The Burnout Epidemic’ by Jennifer Moss

By Terri Schlichenmeyer
Journal Record
 6 days ago

In retrospect, it was such a small thing. Any other day, that nearly inconsequential little annoyance at work might not’ve bothered you. This time, it did, though, and that was it. You had no more cares to give, and you were done, immediate action was required, and in the new book...

journalrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Eagle-based author’s book at The Bookworm

The Bookworm of Edwards and Matt Solomon have announced the release of Solomon’s upcoming book, “Fortunate Accidents.”. “The Bookworm has been a staple in this community. I am excited to work with them for the early release of this book,” Solomon said. In addition to the local effort to offer...
VAIL, CO
webbweekly.com

The Bookworm Sez: “Horse Girls: Recovering, Aspiring, and Devoted Riders Redefine the Iconic Bond,” edited by Halimah Marcus

You were determined not to get bit. But in a totally different meaning of the word, you were equally determined that your horse would accept one. Without a bit in his mouth, he wouldn’t turn, slow down, or stop when you wanted to ride — and of course, as in “Horse Girls,” edited by Halimah Marcus, the ride’s the thing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Psychiatric Times

Burnout: Making Yourself a Priority

Caring for yourself does not mean you're ignoring the needs of others. Susan J. Noonan, MD, MPH, talks about the struggles of being and doing everything—and how it can lead to burnout. You must protect, pace, and care for yourself. To see more videos from Dr Noonan, watch Tackling Reentry...
MENTAL HEALTH
Marconews.com

Bookworm: Scare up some good reads for kids

Everything suddenly feels scary these days. It gets dark outside earlier, for one. Tree branches are almost bare, and they make a clack-clack-clack noise like a dancing skeleton. Plastic bags blowing in the wind look like little ghosts, and sometimes if you listen close, you can hear howling right outside your window. Also, this time of year, there are lots of new Halloween books for your scary pleasure ...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnout#Innovation
GW Hatchet

Tips to re-energize and combat burnout

The pressure of midterm season and academic fatigue of the in-person semester may be wearing on you, but take comfort in the fact there are ways to re-energize and re-focus. Psychologists define burnout as the psychological response to chronic stressors, leaving those who experience the syndrome feeling exhausted, detached from their work and a lack of accomplishment, according to 2016 research published in the journal World Psychiatry. Finding extra time in your schedule to devote to your mental health may seem daunting, but we’ve compiled a list of simple tips to re-energize and refocus to hold you over until winter break.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Burnout — Who, Me?

Burnout can result from having too many demands placed on one's strength, resources, and time. Symptoms of burnout include emotions such as frustration and anger, as well as physical manifestations like headaches and stomach pain. Pacing oneself and methods of self-care can help mitigate burnout. Today I’d like to talk...
MENTAL HEALTH
Clean Eating

3 Foods To Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. What you eat and drink can have an enormous effect on blood pressure, helping you to either lower blood pressure naturally or make it worse over time. There are three food additives – partially hydrogenated oil, sodium, and sugar – that have the worst and biggest impact on increasing blood pressure. But they aren’t the only offenders. You’ve got to avoid certain foods if you’re trying to lower high blood pressure.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
Indy100

Restaurant worker claims boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back and people are horrified

A restaurant worker has claimed her boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back of the restaurant and people are horrified. Posting on TikTok, Brooke shared a video of her looking baffled while miming to a remix of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World in which the lyrics are changed from “and I think to myself, what a wonderful world” to “and I think to myself, what the f**k.” The sound has become a popular trend on the social media platform.
RESTAURANTS
althealthworks.com

Superfood Popular Among Surfers Eradicates Cancer Cells While Reducing Blood Sugar and Cholesterol in Overweight Adults

For most people, the consumption of berries is limited to only a few different types, and they are almost never organic. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries (in that order) are the three most popular types in the U.S., but they’re almost never organic and are often heavily sprayed with chemicals, including strawberries which ranked #1 on the 2018 ‘Dirty Dozen’ list by the Environmental Working Group.
CANCER
Hello Magazine

Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares heartache after tragic loss

GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton had crushing news for her fans when she paid tribute to a colleague who tragically passed away on Friday. The TV star took to her Instagram stories to share her heartache after ABC Atlanta news anchor, Jovita Moore, died just months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 53.
CELEBRITIES
Harvard Health

U.S. teens are following their parents into racial divide

The racial views of U.S. Black and white teenagers exhibit large gaps that align with partisanship among their parents, according to new research led by Stefanie Stantcheva, a Harvard professor of economics. The working paper, “Perceptions of Racial Gaps, Their Causes, and Ways to Reduce Them,” was published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
RELATIONSHIPS
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy