Financial Reports

RBB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported net income of $15.4 million...

www.kansascity.com

Related
MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Hexo posts loss for Q4 and revenue that lags estimates

Hexo Corp. said Friday it has a net loss of C$67.9 million ($55.0 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to July 31, after a loss of C$169.5 million in the year-earlier period. The Canadian cannabis company did not offer a per-share breakdown. It said revenue net of excise taxes rose to C$38.8 million from C$27.1 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for per-share earnings of 4 cents and revenue of C$51.8 million. The company said Zenabis, which it acquired in a deal that closed June 1, contributed C$6.8 million in net revenue. The company also completed the acquisitions of Redecan and 48North Cannabis. Hexo also launched a strategic overhaul and announced the departure of Founder and CEO Sebastien St-Louis and named Scott Cooper its new CEO. Cooper came from Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and HEXO that is a leader in cannabis-infused drinks in Canada. Shares rose 4.9% premarket but are down 55% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has fallen 4% and the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Newell results beat the Street, raises guidance

Newell Brands Inc. stock rose 2.7% in Friday premarket trading after the consumer goods company reported third-quarter profit that fell but beat expectations, and raised its full-year guidance. Net income totaled $190 million, or 44 cents per share, down from $304 million, or 71 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 54 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 50 cents. Sales of $2.787 billion were up from $2.699 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.780 billion. Newell Brands' portfolio includes Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Mr. Coffee and Graco baby products. The company is guiding for fourth quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

RBB Bancorp Earnings Preview

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that RBB Bancorp will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.68. RBB Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Colgate-Palmolive share flat as better-than-expected earnings offset by worry about costs

Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares were flat in premarket trade Friday, after the company beat estimates for the third quarter but said it expects the "difficult cost environment" to continue for several quarters. The consumer goods company posted net income of $634 million, or 75 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $698 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 81 cents, ahead of the 80-cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $4.414 billion from $4.153 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $4.399 billion FactSet consensus. The company retained its leading...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

These Two Stocks Could 10X in 10 Years

These two companies have the traits necessary for explosive growth. PubMatic has unique characteristics that make it the preferred sell-side advertising platform. Latch is seeing incredible product adoption in its early stages. Mathematically, it is easier for a high-quality company to produce tenfold returns from a $1 billion market cap...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Stock Has Doubled in a Year, and It Is About to Fly Higher

The IoT business has been a key catalyst for Synaptics. Recent design wins indicate that the company's revenue could keep growing. With a relatively cheap valuation, investors should consider buying now. Shares of Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) have rewarded investors handsomely over the past year. The company's shift from the commoditized...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy for November

As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, one area of concern is certainly inflation. Pent-up demand from consumers and supply chain constraints have led to a rise in prices for many products. This inflation may continue for another year, so investors should consider looking into inflation-resistant stocks such as EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), Olin Corporation (OLN), and Coca-Cola Company (KO).
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Royal Caribbean reports wider-than-expected loss and revenue miss, but bookings show significant improvement

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group slipped 0.6% in premarket trading Friday, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that came up short of forecasts, but said booking volumes have improved "significantly" since the delta-variant induced slowdown over the summer. The net loss for the quarter to Sept. 30 was $1.42 billion, or $5.59 a share, after a loss of $1.35 billion, or $6.29 a share, in the year-ago period, as the weighted average number of shares outstanding increased 18.9%. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted losses per share narrowed to $4.91 from $5.62 and but missed the FactSet...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

