Police Used DNA To Identify A Victim Of John Wayne Gacy 40 Years After His Killing Spree

DENVER (CBS4)– The family of an 80-year-old man, who was beaten to death outside the state Capitol, wants answers after learning the suspect was out on a $0 bond at the time. The case is more common than you might think. (credit: CBS) A months-long investigation by CBS4 found, this year alone, more than 4,000 defendants in felony cases have received $1 or $2 bonds, if any at all. Most of them are getting Personal Recognizance or PR bonds that allow defendants to get out without posting bond. They just have to promise to return for their next court appearance. Some...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO