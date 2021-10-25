Police Used DNA To Identify A Victim Of John Wayne Gacy 40 Years After His Killing Spree

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Longmont police identified the 37-year-old man accused of driving a stolen vehicle and causing a deadly crash on Oct. 28. James Kramer faces multiple charges including first degree murder.
(credit: CBS)
Police say Kramer was arrested after he was released from the hospital. Officers responded to the area near 9th Avenue and Pace Street for a report of a stolen vehicle.
Kramer allegedly sped away from officers, but officers did not chase him, they say. The suspect later crashed broadside into a vehicle with a 93-year-old driver inside. That victim died.
A previous mugshot of James Kramer (credit: Longmont Police)
Kramer is also suspected of hitting another vehicle with a 62-year-old Uber driver and a 19-year-old passenger. Both were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Police say Kramer had 10 other outstanding warrants for his arrest.
The 93-year-old victim has not been officially identified.
