La'el Collins has been back in the building for the Dallas Cowboys for weeks now, but he'll officially be allowed back on the practice field in a few days. The veteran right tackle has been absent since the conclusion of the Week 1 battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- saddled with a five-game suspension that devolved into a federal lawsuit that was ultimately dismissed just ahead of the Week 6 matchup with the New England Patriots. It's been backup tackle Terence Steele protecting the right side of Dak Prescott in his stead, and Steele has exceeded expectations in a major way.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO