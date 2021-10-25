CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawn Pinnock Appointed Acting Commissioner Of The Department Of Citywide Administrative Services

By Jonas Bronck
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Bill de Blasio today appointed Dawn Pinnock as Acting Commissioner of the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). As Commissioner, Pinnock will support City agencies’ workforce needs, oversee citywide procurement, manage the City’s public buildings and real estate portfolio, oversee the City’s vehicle fleet and meet the Mayor’s energy and...

