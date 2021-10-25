CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DTN Grain Close: Soybeans, Spring Wheat Push Higher

By Todd Hultman, DTN Lead Analyst
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember soybeans closed up 16 3/4 cents Monday, supported by another higher close in soybean oil and the vegetable oil sector. December Minneapolis wheat posted a new contract high of $10.27, its highest...

