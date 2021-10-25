DTN Grain Close: Soybeans, Spring Wheat Push Higher

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 1 3/4 cents, November soybeans are down 5 1/2 cents and December KC wheat is down 2 1/2 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Early Wednesday, Dow Jones futures are slightly lower, in line with overseas markets as big earnings reports continue to roll in. Alphabet, Microsoft, UPS and VISA were some of the companies showing favorable results Tuesday. A report on durable goods orders is due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT and crude oil is trading lower early, ahead of the Energy Department’s 9:30 a.m. report on weekly inventories.
