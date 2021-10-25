DTN Grain Close: Soybeans, Spring Wheat Push Higher

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 1/2 cent, November soybeans are up 3 1/4 cents and December KC wheat is down 3 1/2 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are starting a little higher with European markets mixed. Earnings reports continue to roll in and, according to CNBC.com, 40% of S&P 500 companies have reported and 80% of those have exceeded estimates. USDA’s weekly export sales report is due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT, along with an update of the Drought Monitor and the first estimate of U.S. GDP in the third quarter.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO