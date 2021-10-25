CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

GCSO hiring for correctional officers

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcMss_0ccK6EJO00

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is looking to fill openings for corrections officers.

Those interested must be at least 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or equivalent, be a U.S. citizen and meet all minimum hiring requirements.

Candidates will be compensated while attending the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

The application is available online at gcsheriff.org/employment or at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Victim identified in Saturday afternoon shooting in West Ashley

UPDATE: OCTOBER 31, 2021 | 11:01 A.M. – Travis Terrell Green Jr., 22, of Charleston, is identified as the deceased man. The coroner says that Green died at MUSC Saturday afternoon after suffering a fatal gunshot wound from the shooting. Charleston Police Department is investigating. This is developing. Check back for updates. UPDATE: OCTOBER 30, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

GCSO hiring for law enforcement deputies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is looking to fill current and future openings for law enforcement officers. Those interested must be at least 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or equivalent, be a U.S. citizen and meet all minimum hiring requirements. Candidates will be compensated while attending […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SLED: Former Summerville PD officer arrested for assaulting driver during August 2020 traffic stop

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Summerville police officer has been arrested for assaulting a person while conducting a traffic stop. Warrants so Robert Barrineau, 37, stopped a driver on Palmetto Street in Summerville on August 20, 2020, as part of a narcotics surveillance operation. Documents so Barrineau ordered the individual out of the […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Third juvenile arrested in connection to July homicide on Corral Drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a juvenile homicide suspect who barricaded themselves inside an apartment Friday morning. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an apartment complex in West Ashley to serve an arrest warrant, but the suspect refused to leave the apartment and barricaded himself inside. The suspect, a juvenile, […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry officials share ways to stay safe this Halloween

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As kids get ready to trick-or-treat this weekend, officials in the Lowcountry want to make sure they’re staying safe this Halloween. Doctors and law enforcement officials said cars are the main concern on Halloween night. Andrew Knapp with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should use caution and drive slowly, […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officers#Correctional Officers#U S Citizen#Gcso#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Authorities investigating after someone fired shots into a Kingstree Dollar General store

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after someone fired shots at a Dollar General, striking people inside the store. According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Monday on Sumter Highway in Kingstree. Investigators said the victims were inside the store when they heard several shots being fired. Two bullet holes were […]
KINGSTREE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Judge hears arguments on who should control Murdaugh’s money

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawyer involved in a half-dozen state police investigations has been cagey about his assets and should have to hand over control of his money to independent representatives so that he does not engage in further fraud, an attorney told a judge Friday. Attorneys in three different civil cases have said […]
CHESTERFIELD, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Three Berkeley County schools placed on lockdown amid nearby law enforcement activity

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three schools in Berkeley County were placed on a precautionary lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to nearby law enforcement activity. Authorities were investigating a shoplifting incident when the suspect possibly ran near the schools. Westview Primary, Westview Elementary and Westview Middle Schools were placed on lockdown to keep students and staff […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lockdown lifted at Berkeley High School after series of incidents on and near campus Friday

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A lockdown has been lifted following a series of incidents that happened on and near the Berkeley High School campus Friday. Chief Communication Officer for the Berkeley County School District, Katie Tanner, said law enforcement first responded to the school Friday afternoon for two altercations between students. This altercation, though, […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: One arrested following Oct. 23 church vandalism incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Department announces an arrest made connecting to an October 23rd vandalism incident at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church located at 584 Meeting Street. 28-year-old Tyhier Lasan Grant, of Charleston, is charged with one count of 3rd-degree arson and an additional count of malicious injury to a place of worship. Reports […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

2K+
Followers
678
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy