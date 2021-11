This week’s new heavy metal releases include a complete band swap, the return of "slamming gore groove," war metal, and more! To the metals…. If you're looking for death metal with the sweet smell of trench foot then the new 1914 should be your jam. This outfit is World War 1 themed and while the stories told in the songs mostly focus on those that survived, this thing is still quite dark, you know like war is. Nick Holmes from Paradise Lost/Bloodbath appears on a track which is pretty neat. Max's full rundown is here.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO