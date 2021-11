This is one of the clearest images I’ve ever seen of the iconic Wrigley Field scoreboard with the clock painted in its original white, with dark indicators. The clock colors are a useful clue to the date of this photo, but first, a bit of history. When the board was first constructed, it had no clock at all, as I wrote in this 2020 article here, which also notes the clock was added sometime after May 25, 1941 and it, along with the rest of the board, was painted in its current olive-drab color in 1944.

